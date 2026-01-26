Commvault Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Help Strengthen Enterprise Protection and Cyber Resilience

Commvault offers immutable, air-gapped protection, application "rewind" capabilities, and new data search capabilities that support compliance initiatives

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud that enhances data protection, security, and resilience capabilities for customers.

As enterprises migrate more workloads to the cloud, the need for resilience remains key. Ransomware and insider threats are growing in sophistication; recovery windows are shrinking, and regulatory pressures continue to rise. According to SentinelOne, 80% of companies have encountered an increase in the frequency of cloud attacks1 and industry reports show that the average downtime following a ransomware attack is 24 days,2 creating costly operational gaps.

Against this backdrop and to help cloud-first and hybrid organizations remain resilient, Commvault has introduced new capabilities that deliver immutable protection, rapid recovery of data and cloud applications, as well as archiving for compliance support – all within one platform.

New Commvault capabilities for Google Cloud users include:

Advancing security and supporting compliance with Commvault's Air Gap Protect (AGP): Enables immutable, indelible backups that can be stored directly in an isolated, virtually air-gapped location in Google Cloud, helping to isolate data from production systems and to defend against ransomware and insider threats. A new compliance-ready Archive Tier supports regulatory requirements and optimizes long-term retention.

Enables immutable, indelible backups that can be stored directly in an isolated, virtually air-gapped location in Google Cloud, helping to isolate data from production systems and to defend against ransomware and insider threats. A new compliance-ready Archive Tier supports regulatory requirements and optimizes long-term retention. Rebuilding cloud apps and accelerating recoveries with Commvault Cloud Rewind: With this announcement, Google Cloud customers can also use Commvault Cloud Rewind to rapidly and cleanly rebuild cloud applications. This is an important advancement as these applications, and associated dependencies, often power enterprise data and are essential to keeping business running, even during ransomware events or major deployment errors.

With this announcement, Google Cloud customers can also use Commvault Cloud Rewind to rapidly and cleanly rebuild cloud applications. This is an important advancement as these applications, and associated dependencies, often power enterprise data and are essential to keeping business running, even during ransomware events or major deployment errors. Simplifying compliance search for Google Workspace environments: Expands on existing Google Workspace protection, first announced last year, by adding advanced compliance search capabilities for Commvault's eDiscovery offering. Customers can now locate and export relevant data, such as email messages and files, across their Google Workspace backups faster for audits, litigation, or investigations. This expanded support is designed to help organizations reduce the time and costs associated with eDiscovery and support their legal and regulatory obligations.

"Organizations are under immense pressure to outpace cyberattacks that increasingly target backup environments," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Products Officer, Commvault. "By expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud, we're giving enterprises the confidence that their critical data and cloud applications are protected, isolated, and recoverable, so their business never stops."

"Cyber resilience is a critical requirement for enterprises operating in the cloud today," said Asad Khan, Senior Director, Product Management, Storage, Google Cloud. "With Commvault's Air Gap Protect, Cloud Rewind, and enhanced data protection for Google Workspace, customers gain additional defenses against ransomware and the ability to rapidly restore applications and data running on Google Cloud."

"Ransomware continues to evolve, with attackers increasingly targeting data backup infrastructure to limit recovery options," said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Commvault's expansion with Google Cloud, including immutable backups and cross-project recovery, represents an important advancement for enterprises seeking cyber resilience in cloud environments."

Availability

Commvault's expanded Air Gap Protect capabilities for Google Cloud are available today. Cloud Rewind and Google Workspace protection are available via Google Cloud Marketplace. Compliance Search capabilities for Google Workspace are currently available in early access and are targeted for general availability in the first half of 2026.

About Commvault

