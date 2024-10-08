Commvault Expands Google Cloud Support with Advanced Cloud Backup and Cyber Recovery for Google Workspace

Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery provides Google Workspace customers with comprehensive protection, multi-layered cyber resilience, and the simplicity of SaaS

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COMMVAULT SHIFT -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced an expanded relationship with Google Cloud with the launch of Commvault® Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace.

This new solution, which is targeted for availability by the end of the calendar year, will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise-grade protection for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives, helping to keep valuable data safe, compliant, and recoverable – all with the simplicity of SaaS. Commvault offers built-in Google Cloud Storage for Google Workspace protection while providing the broadest workload protection across SaaS, hybrid, and cloud native workloads.

Commvault's Doubling Down on Google Cloud

With support for Google Workspace, Commvault will offer Google Cloud customers new opportunities to safeguard their critical data with enhanced security, streamlined recovery processes, and scalable cloud solutions.

Benefits include:

Comprehensive protection: Google Workspace customers will be able to effortlessly discover active data, rapidly recover from inadvertent or malicious data deletion, and maintain a copy of valuable data in the Commvault Cloud for compliance mandates.





Google Workspace customers will be able to effortlessly discover active data, rapidly recover from inadvertent or malicious data deletion, and maintain a copy of valuable data in the Commvault Cloud for compliance mandates. Multi-layered cyber resilience: With stringent security standards, privacy protocols, and zero-trust access controls built-in, Google Workspace customers will benefit from the multi-layer data protection provided by Commvault Cloud – which can help minimize the impact of cyberattacks and combat today's data loss threats.





With stringent security standards, privacy protocols, and zero-trust access controls built-in, Google Workspace customers will benefit from the multi-layer data protection provided by Commvault Cloud – which can help minimize the impact of cyberattacks and combat today's data loss threats. Simplicity of SaaS: Google Workspace customers will also enjoy the freedom Commvault Cloud provides. Commvault Cloud delivers cost-effective data protection with the simplicity of SaaS, avoiding infrastructure and management overheads with subscription-based licensing including unlimited long-term retention.

Cloud-First Cyber Resilience

Commvault is further expanding its Google Cloud capabilities with Cloud Rewind™, which integrates Appranix's innovative application rebuild capabilities into the Commvault Cloud platform, providing Google Cloud customers with an automated, cloud-native rebuild solution to rapidly recover from cyber incidents. For more on the Cloud Rewind announcement, click here.

Earlier this year, Commvault announced support for object retention lock for Google Cloud Storage, providing customers with immutable cloud storage on Google Cloud's infrastructure. Designed to be an unalterable object storage layer, this is another way that Commvault is offering customers a strong defense against ransomware.

Supporting Quotes

"In today's fast-paced, cloud-driven world, having seamless data protection is crucial for our operations," said Michael Mathews , Vice President for Global Learning and Innovation, Oral Roberts University . "Commvault's solution for Google Workspace will enable us to confidently manage our data across Gmail and Google Drive, knowing that we have enterprise-level protection and the ability to recover quickly in the event of an issue. This will empower us to focus on our business while Commvault keeps our data safe."





, Vice President for Global Learning and Innovation, . "Commvault's solution for Google Workspace will enable us to confidently manage our data across Gmail and Google Drive, knowing that we have enterprise-level protection and the ability to recover quickly in the event of an issue. This will empower us to focus on our business while Commvault keeps our data safe." "As businesses increasingly rely on Google Workspace, safeguarding their critical data has never been more essential. With Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery, we're delivering a purpose-built solution that not only simplifies data protection but also elevates security and compliance standards for Google Cloud customers," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. "By combining the simplicity of SaaS with enterprise-grade recovery, we're helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience across the hybrid cloud landscape."

More Details

Learn how Cloud Rewind is a game-changer in cyber resilience.

Read about the new joint solution from Commvault and Pure Storage.

Hear about the latest in cloud-first cyber resilience at SHIFT. Click here to register for the must-attend virtual conference.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT