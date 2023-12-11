Commvault Extends APAC Leadership with Two New Senior Appointments - Michel Borst, AVP, Asia and Joanne Dean, AVP Channel & Alliances, APAC

SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid organizations, today expanded its Asia Pacific (APAC) leadership team with two key senior appointments. In both cases, these leaders bring strong technology expertise to the table, a passion for helping customers achieve business outcomes, and a keen understanding of the role Commvault Cloud plays in driving cyber resilience.

Michel Borst, a veteran in digital transformation and innovation, has joined as Area Vice President for Asia. Based out of Singapore, Borst will lead the region and work directly with customers and partners who are looking for industry-leading cyber resilience solutions that secure, protect, and rapidly recover data in the event of a cyber event. Borst brings more than three decades of experience in software, consulting, and hands-on delivery in APAC across an array of technologies.

"The Asia region is critical to our growth, and I'm thrilled to step into this position at such a transformative time for the company. As organizations today are faced with non-stop cyber threats, the need for cyber resilience has never been greater. I'm looking forward to leading and contributing to the Commvault team's excellent work in advancing the resilience of organizations in Asia," said Borst.

Joanne Dean, a strong channel advocate with two decades of experience working within partner ecosystems, has joined as Area Vice President for Channels and Alliances, APAC. Based in Perth, Australia, she will be responsible for spearheading the region's channel strategy, working alongside Commvault's partner ecosystem to jointly deliver cyber resilience for the hybrid world.

"Enterprises across APAC are at an important juncture in their digital journey as the opportunities to do more with data have never been greater, but the need to protect, secure, and recover data has never been more important," said Dean. "I'm excited to lead Commvault's channels and alliances efforts and work hand-in-hand with our partners to help joint customers achieve their business goals and advance resilience. The partner ecosystem that we've built with security, AI, and cloud leaders is a testament to the power of collaboration in combatting a landscape marked by chaos and complexity."

"Recognizing the tremendous potential and momentum within the APAC region, it was crucial to onboard leaders like Michel and Jo with proven industry experience and strong sales and partner expertise. I wish them great success on this journey," said Martin Creighan, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Commvault.

In their new roles, Michel and Jo will focus on delivering advanced capabilities through the Commvault Cloud platform that can help customers and partners stay resilient. From best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and the fastest recovery, Commvault Cloud enables enterprises to secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

