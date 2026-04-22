Commvault Extends the Full Breadth of its Next-Generation Cyber Resilience Platform to Google Cloud

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced the Commvault Cloud platform will be available on Google Cloud, bringing new levels of resilience to customers.

As organizations scale cloud-first and AI-driven applications, resilience becomes critical to maintaining always-on digital operations. In fact, 55% of organizations lack confidence in their ability to recover systems and data following a major cyber incident.1

Commvault Cloud on Google Cloud addresses this resilience gap with a full breadth of platform capabilities for enterprise-grade protection and resilience. A sampling of offerings include:

Resilience for modern workloads: End-to-end protection and resilience for popular workloads like BigQuery, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Cloud SQL as well as Google Workspace workloads including Gmail and Google Drive.

End-to-end protection and resilience for popular workloads like BigQuery, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Cloud SQL as well as Google Workspace workloads including Gmail and Google Drive. Advanced security and threat hunting: Commvault Cloud Threat Scan helps organizations search backups for known threats, recover validated clean data, and reduce reinfection risks. Commvault Cloud Air Gap Protect enables immutable, indelible backups isolated from production systems to defend against ransomware and insider threats.

Commvault Cloud Threat Scan helps organizations search backups for known threats, recover validated clean data, and reduce reinfection risks. Commvault Cloud Air Gap Protect enables immutable, indelible backups isolated from production systems to defend against ransomware and insider threats. Automated protection recommendations: Automatically finds workloads across Google Cloud and recommends protection policies based on workload classification.

Automatically finds workloads across Google Cloud and recommends protection policies based on workload classification. Cloud data risk analysis: Discovered cloud resources are analyzed for protection risk, and reports enable administrators to see protected versus under-protected workloads.

"In today's AI era, business continuity depends on how quickly and confidently organizations can recover from disruption," said Michael L. Matthews, VP of Global Learning & Innovation, Oral Roberts University. "Commvault's collaboration with Google Cloud helps us simplify complexity, improve visibility across workloads, and strengthen cyber resilience to keep operations running."

Additionally, with Commvault Cloud now available through Google Cloud Marketplace, partners and customers can accelerate time to value with simplified procurement while also optimizing costs and budgets with flexible, usage-based purchasing.

"As AI accelerates the pace of transformation, the stakes for keeping data and workloads resilient in the cloud have never been higher," said Michelle Graff, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Channel Sales, Commvault. "By expanding the full breadth of the Commvault Cloud platform to Google Cloud, we are giving cloud-first and multi-cloud organizations choice, the ability to innovate with confidence, and access to proven resilience."

"This collaboration highlights how cyber resilience is evolving from a standalone capability into a core part of the cloud operating model," said Mike Leone, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. "By reducing adoption barriers and aligning with how organizations procure and deploy in the cloud, Commvault is rethinking, improving, and simplifying how resilience shows up in Google Cloud environments."

Availability and Pricing

Commvault Cloud is available globally through Google Cloud Marketplace and delivered through a credit-based, utility-driven pricing model that aligns costs with consumption and scales with customer needs.

Join us at Google Cloud Next 2026

Commvault's latest cloud-native solutions take center stage at this year's Google Cloud Next (Booth #3617) from April 22-24 in Las Vegas. Show attendees will learn how Commvault advances resilience across multi-cloud environments and AI data pipelines to accelerate innovation. Register today for demos and sessions, expert insights, and to meet with business leaders for deeper discussions on resilience strategies.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Commvault. (2024). Cyber Recovery Readiness Report. https://www.commvault.com/gc/cyber-recovery-readiness-report

SOURCE COMMVAULT