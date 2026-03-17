Commvault Hits the Ring to Take on Cyberattacks, Identity Theft, and AI-driven Threats in a ResOps Faceoff at the RSAC™ 2026 Conference

Pin down cyber threats through integrated and AI-enabled data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery at booth #S-0634

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced its presence at RSAC™ 2026 Conference, taking place March 23-26 at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

The Main Event: Resilience Operations (ResOps) Takes Center Stage

When the bell rings at Booth #S-0634, Commvault welcomes show attendees to the ResOps Rumble, where resilience and operations team up to battle some of the biggest threats today: AI-powered anomalies, credential compromise – including on the dark web, and configuration chaos.

Through interactive demonstrations, real-world scenarios, and exciting product and partner announcements, attendees will discover how organizations can wrestle above their weight against bad actors, deliver a crushing jab against the latest identity threats, and detect, knockout, and recover from cyberattacks, cleanly and completely with speed and confidence.

Championship Card Details

Speaking Session: Wednesday, March 25 | 2:25 pm – 3:15 pm | Moscone South Esplanade

Join "When Attackers Swing at You: Recover Fast & Don't Tap Out with ResOps," where Commvault's Chief Security Officer Bill O'Connell and former CISO and cyber resilience and AI expert Chris Bevil will reveal ResOps strategies for maintaining operations during attacks, focusing on critical identity infrastructure protection and tested recovery methodologies.

Reserve Your Seat

Rumble After Party: Monday, March 23 | 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm | Hawthorn SF Nightclub and Lounge

Meet Commvault, Everpure (formerly Pure Storage), and Kyndryl on the mat where friends and foes show off their finishing moves for unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery.

RSVP Now

RSA Public Sector Day with Carahsoft: Monday, March 23 | 8:00 am – 3:00 pm | Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Visit Commvault during Carahsoft's annual Public Sector Day to learn more about the data security, recovery, and resilience solutions that arm government agencies for their most critical fight – cyberattacks.

Register to Attend

Ready for the action? Visit Commvault at RSAC Booth #S-0634 to take home the ultimate prize – unified resilience for your organization. For more on Commvault's partnerships and offerings that will be discussed at RSAC, check out the latest announcements, including identity resilience support for Okta and integrations with CloudSEK and CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT