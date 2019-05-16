Commvault Names Former Puppet And EMC Executive Sandra Hamilton Vice President Of Customer Success

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, today announced the appointment of Sandra Hamilton as Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Hamilton will lead the company's Systems Engineering, Professional Services, and Support teams – advancing its end-to-end customer engagement, service and support initiatives throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Hamilton succeeds Rob Kaloustian as he moves forward with his new role as Senior Vice President, New Business Incubation.

An industry veteran, Hamilton brings decades of successful transformational, business strategy and financial management experience to Commvault. Her deep skill set and client-focused experience across both internal and external audiences in highly diverse environments ideally positions her for this role. She will work closely with Commvault leadership to maximize the customer experience and success of Commvault's portfolio of solutions. Hamilton will also drive end-to-end lifecycle engagement to support the increased adoption of Commvault's subscription-based licensing and flexible pricing models.

Most recently, Hamilton led Puppet's Customer Success team, which included technical pre-sales, post sales delivery, support and renewals, direct and indirect enablement, and customer education teams. Prior to Puppet, she spent nearly a decade at EMC driving its Global Service team's go-to-market strategy and planning, and as a leader in the company's consulting organization. Before EMC, Hamilton was a Senior Executive within Accenture's Communications and High Tech Practice.

"As our customers move data into hybrid and multi-cloud environments and propel their business strategies forward using data in dynamically different ways, their success, satisfaction and support has never been as critical as it is today," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault's CEO. "I've seen first-hand how effective and dedicated Sandra is at her craft during our past work together and I couldn't be more excited to have her at the helm driving customer success alongside our world-class systems engineering, services and support teams."

"I am thrilled to build on the success and track record of Commvault's industry-leading enterprise software for data protection, backup and recovery and renowned engineering, services and support teams," said Hamilton. "Our customers' success is our success and I couldn't ask for a better and more supportive leadership team to work closely with to take our customers to new and exciting heights leveraging the combined power of Commvault software, services and support."

"As I move forward into a new role within the organization, I look forward to working closely with Sandra as she begins building on our successful foundation of engineering, services and support," said Kaloustian. "I am delighted to welcome her to our executive team during this exciting time and believe this is a 'win win' for us and our customers."

