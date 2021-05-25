Commvault Radically Expands SaaS Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand and Introduces Intelligent Data Services Platform

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced the expansion of its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and a new unified Intelligent Data Services Platform designed to meet organizations' growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset—their data.

Continued SaaS Leadership with Metallic

Commvault is expanding its enterprise-grade SaaS data management offerings with the introduction of Metallic™ Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365, giving customers support for all three Microsoft clouds—Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Azure. This follows the addition of HyperScale™ X for Metallic, a fully integrated, scale-out on-premises storage target for Metallic backup as a service that delivers choice for hybrid cloud data protection. With today's expanded offerings, customers have even more flexibility to realize the benefits of SaaS-delivered backup, anywhere and everywhere.

"By seamlessly integrating Commvault HyperScale X and Metallic, we offer customers what we call the 'power of AND'—the ability to extend between on-premises and cloud with a single integrated solution. We are giving customers a variety of delivery models, a robust portfolio of new services, and the continuous innovation they've come to expect from Commvault," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "Customers need the simplicity and flexibility that SaaS enables, and no vendor in the market is positioned like Commvault to help them embrace the possibilities of this future."

Today's announcement reinforces Commvault's leadership as customers increasingly move to SaaS data management. IDC states that the data protection as a service segment is expected to grow at 16.8% CAGR, the fastest growing segment in the data protection market. As a company that has been at the forefront of innovation for its rich 25-year history, Commvault's recently announced fiscal year results demonstrate that customers are embracing Commvault's expanding portfolio. Metallic, now available in 24 countries, doubled its number of customers every quarter in fiscal 2021.

A Single Integrated Platform of Intelligent Data Services Delivered with Choice

Commvault's new Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of Commvault's existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS—a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes the following set of services: Data Management & Protection, Data Security, Data Compliance & Governance, Data Transformation, and Data Insights. The new Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.

Integrated together in a single platform, this approach provides organizations the ability to embrace the "power of AND," and harness the value of enterprise data.

Customers, analysts and other industry experts recognize that Commvault is driving leadership in SaaS as the future.

Chart Industries quickly recognized the "power of AND." "Chart has been a vocal Commvault customer for a long time, and Metallic has intrigued us from day one," said Nathaniel Hauenstein , Global Infrastructure Manager, Chart Industries. "SaaS is important as we continue to drive rapid company growth and seek to back up and protect our Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce data. Commvault and Metallic together are a trusted partner, and their bulletproof solutions mean that we will have the scale, flexibility and reliability that are critical to our business."

