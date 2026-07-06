Commvault Ranked #1 in Five of Six Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms Report

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced that it was ranked #1 in five of six Use Cases in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report, including in the Ransomware Protection, Detection and Recovery Use Case.

Commvault also received scores of 4.1 or higher on a five-point scale across all Critical Capabilities Use Cases assessed. The Use Cases included in the report are: Hybrid (4.47), Multicloud (4.38), SaaS (4.28), Data Services (4.34), Disaster Recovery (4.44), and Ransomware Protection, Detection and Recovery (4.52).

"We believe our performance across the Gartner Critical Capabilities Use Cases – especially our ranking in the Ransomware Protection, Detection and Recovery Use Case – reflects our continued focus on helping customers strengthen cyber resilience, reduce recovery risks, and recover quickly across increasingly complex hybrid environments," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault.

The 2026 Critical Capabilities report follows Commvault's recent recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Backup and Data Protection Platforms. This marks the 15th consecutive time Commvault has been positioned as a Leader. To learn more about Commvault's placement in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, read the press release or download a complimentary copy of the report here.

Advancing Resilience Across Data, Identity, and Recovery

Commvault continues to expand its Commvault Cloud platform to help organizations strengthen resilience through unified data security, identity resilience, cyber recovery, and AI resilience capabilities. The Commvault Cloud Unity platform release provides centralized management across hybrid, multicloud, and SaaS environments while helping organizations identify clean recovery points, validate recoverability in isolated environments, and recover critical data, identities, and applications with confidence.

Additional Resources

To learn more about Commvault's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report and download a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://www.commvault.com/gc/itleaders.

To learn more about Commvault's recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, visit https://www.commvault.com/gc/itleaders.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi, Rizvan Hussain, 30 June 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, By Michael Hoeck, Jason Donham, Sankalp Rastogi, Rizvan Hussain, 29 June 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs

SOURCE COMMVAULT