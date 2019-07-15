Commvault Unveils Simplest, Most Profitable Partner Program In Company History

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, announced a bold and innovative step forward in its partner-first strategy with a new, global partner program that makes it easier and more profitable to do business with Commvault.

Commvault continues to enable its partners to take a long term and financially beneficial journey together while delivering the industry's leading data software solutions to customers. The new tools and capabilities available through the Partner Advantage program are designed to help partners accelerate business, expand the path to multiple revenue streams and consistently win more business.

The financial rewards from partnering with Commvault have never been more focused, easier to understand and profitable. Partners now have access to more rebates at higher percentages, a more lucrative and flexible year-end bonus program, additional business development fund investments, and improved deal registration benefits.

"We've listened to our partners and customers and built a stronger foundation for the mutual success of Commvault and its worldwide partner network based directly on their feedback," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer, Commvault. "The key objective for us is to make it easier and more beneficial for partners to do business with Commvault. We're committed to our partner-first strategy and this program represents the simplest, most transparent and financially rewarding partner program in Commvault's history."

The enhancements to this program are industry leading and clearly reinforce Commvault's commitment to its global partner ecosystem. A typical Commvault MarketBuilder partner has the potential to earn an average 2.5 times payout increase on a year-over-year basis. A typical distribution partner that helps secure new customer business and achieve repeat business or multiple transactions over the course of the partner year can earn an average 1.65 times payout increase year-over-year.

In addition to the range of new financial incentives, Commvault has improved the partner experience with easier access to training, sales enablement, marketing materials, and real time support. Program tier progression, simplified quoting and easier deal registration and deal protection have also been introduced into the program.

"IT Partners are counted on today to deliver complex, real-world solutions for customers' business problems," said Kevin Rhone, Director of Channel Acceleration at The Enterprise Strategy Group. "As such, they look to rely on vendors that not only provide innovative technologies, but that also are 'partner-led'. Commvault's new Partner Advantage program delivers on all fronts. It stands out from the rest by making it easier for partners to source and sell new transactions. At the same time, it provides an attractive array of new incentives that deliver outstanding top-line and bottom-line results. These are the kind of program enhancements that create long-term value and demonstrate Commvault's commitment the success of their partners."

Availability

The new Partner Advantage program offers four partner tracks: Distributor, Solution Provider, Global System Integrator and Alliances, and Service Provider. The enhancements announced today center on Commvault's Distributor and Solution Provider partners and are available now. Enhancements to Commvault's Global System Integrator and Alliances and Service Provider tracks will be unveiled later this year.

Early Partner Accolades for the New Partner Advantage Program

"These program enhancements represent a mutually beneficial step forward for our longstanding partnership with Commvault and the solution provider community," said Ben Klay, Vice President of Sales for Arrow Electronics' Enterprise Computing Solutions Business. "Commvault's program hits the mark in important areas and will help us better address the growing customer challenges of data protection, recovery and management."

"It's clear that Commvault has fully embraced a partner-first mindset. As one of Commvault's top partners and one of the largest VARs in North America, Sirius is excited to see them once again making huge investments in enabling its global partner ecosystem," said Deborah Bannworth, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Inside Sales, and Maintenance Sales & Support, Sirius Computer Solutions. "In a highly competitive marketplace, it is critical that our partners evolve and align with us in order to drive new opportunities. Commvault listens to its partners and its new program reflects their commitment to working with us to help customers get the most out of their data."

"We are excited about these changes and enhancements to the Commvault Partner Advantage program. The new levels of simplicity and transparency will help our resellers achieve greater profitability faster than before," said Bijan Taleghani, Director Product Marketing and Business Development at TIM AG, Wiesbaden, Germany. "We have a longstanding relationship with Commvault and these partner enablement features combined with market leading multi-cloud data recovery and management solutions make that relationship even more beneficial to our customers."

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use its most critical asset — its data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com.

