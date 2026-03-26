Compact 6-Channel Piezo Driver for Piezo-Scanner Tubes and Multi-Axis Motion Devices

Engineered for reliable control of diverse piezoelectric devices, including scanner tubes and shear actuators, across dynamic and static use cases.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI's piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, offers a comprehensive portfolio of standard, custom, and value-added piezoelectric devices from piezo stacks to ultrasonic transducers. In addition to producing advanced piezoelectric ceramic formulations and components, PI supplies a wide range of piezo drivers and controllers for applications spanning nanopositioning, nano-dosing and pumping, and healthcare technologies, for both OEM and research.

6-Channel driver for piezo transducers, scanner tubes, shear actuators, piezo stacks

With the introduction of a new multi-channel, low-noise piezo driver, PI further expands its lineup of high-precision piezo amplifiers. These solutions are ideal for applications requiring compact, cost-effective electronics to drive multi-axis piezo devices, tubes, benders, and positioning stages or to provide multiple channels of high-voltage output. The E-413 amplifier family features bipolar operation with peak power of 50W, peak currents up to 100mA per channel, and an output range of -250 V to +250 V. Compact piezo driver modules are also available for seamless OEM integration.

Applications of Piezo Drivers and Amplifiers

Piezoelectric transducers, including actuators, scanner tubes, and benders, offer response times in the microsecond range, enabling exceptionally fast and precise motion. This performance makes them well-suited for applications such as high-speed switching, valve control, micromachining, micro-pumping and micro-dispensing, as well as active optics and vibration cancellation systems.

Industries Served

Medical engineering, aerospace, laser processing, photonics, research, bio-technology, microscopy, image scanning, nano-technology

More Information: E-413 Multi Channel Piezo Amplifier

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SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP