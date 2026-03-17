PI Earns Gold in MassEcon Economic Impact Awards

Ceremony to be held in April.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning technologies, has been named the Gold winner in the 2026 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards, presented by MassEcon. The awards recognize companies making significant contributions to the state's economy.

Walter Silvesky, Co-Managing Director of PI USA, presents PI’s award-winning Shrewsbury expansion pitch at the MassEcon Economic Impact Awards reception.

The annual awards recognize companies that contribute to the Massachusetts economy through job creation, facility expansion, investment, community engagement, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The 2026 winners were selected following site visits and evaluations by regional judging teams.

PI received the gold award for its continued investment in advanced manufacturing, engineering, and cleanroom capabilities at its U.S. headquarters in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The expansion supports the development and production of high-precision motion systems used in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, photonics, life sciences, and advanced research.

"PI is proud to receive this recognition from MassEcon," said Matt Reck, Co-Managing Director of PI USA. "Massachusetts is home to outstanding engineering talent and a culture of innovation. Our continued investment in Shrewsbury reflects our dedication to expanding high-tech manufacturing and supporting skilled employees in the region."

Award recipients will be celebrated during the 22nd Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards ceremony on April 16, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Industries Served

Industrial automation, microscopy, life sciences, semiconductor, photonics, large-scale scientific, aerospace, laser technology

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SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP