Compal Announces SYLUX Registration as a U.S. Company to Accelerate Automotive Safety

Dedicated U.S. organization strengthens support for OEMs and Tier 1 partners and advances next-generation low-light vehicle perception solutions

GOLETA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics announced that SYLUX is now officially registered as a United States company, marking a major milestone in the company's strategy to expand and accelerate its automotive business.

SYLUX, Compal's Automotive Infrared System and Low-Light Safety Solution (SY for System and LUX for low/no-light), focuses on advancing infrared sensing and AI-powered perception technologies to help vehicles detect and respond to hazards in low-visibility and nighttime driving conditions.

The SYLUX logo, representing Compal’s automotive infrared technology organization, is presented against a dark textured background, reflecting its professional and technological identity.

The establishment of SYLUX in the United States reinforces Compal's long-term commitment to supporting automotive customers and partners with locally focused engineering, vehicle integration, and program execution capabilities, while leveraging Compal's global manufacturing scale and technology expertise.

Strengthening Customer Collaboration and Program Execution

With SYLUX now established in the U.S., and supported by global offices aligned to automotive OEM design centers in key regions, including Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Munich, Germany; Timisoara, Romania; Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA; Taipei, Taiwan; and Goleta, California, USA, Compal is well positioned to collaborate more closely with OEM and Tier 1 partners. This global-local presence enables faster development cycles, stronger technical engagement, and improved responsiveness for both regional and North American vehicle programs.

As global safety regulations, including FMVSS 127 pedestrian automatic emergency braking (PAEB) and international pedestrian safety standards, continue to raise performance expectations, particularly in nighttime and low-visibility conditions. SYLUX provides a dedicated platform to scale production-ready infrared safety solutions.

Focused Organization for Automotive Infrared Innovation

SYLUX builds on decades of infrared sensing experience and automotive production expertise, providing a focused organization dedicated to:

Automotive-grade infrared camera systems

AI-based perception and classification technologies

ASIL-B functional safety hardware and software

Sensor fusion integration with radar and visible-light cameras

Scalable solutions supporting advanced driver assistance and automated driving systems

This structure enables faster product development cycles, deeper customer collaboration, and accelerated deployment of infrared perception technologies into global vehicle platforms.

"The registration of SYLUX as a U.S. company represents a significant step forward in our commitment to automotive safety innovation," said Richard Seoane, CEO. "By establishing a dedicated infrared organization in the United States, we are strengthening our ability to collaborate with customers, accelerate vehicle integration, and deliver advanced sensing technologies that help protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians."

Commitment to the Future of Vehicle Safety

The formation of SYLUX reflects Compal's long-term investment in automotive infrared sensing as a critical layer of vehicle perception, helping vehicles see beyond the limits of human vision and traditional sensors in darkness, glare, fog, rain, and other challenging environments.

Compal and SYLUX will continue to work closely with global automotive partners to support next-generation safety architectures and advance the adoption of reliable, scalable perception technologies across passenger and commercial vehicle platforms.

About SYLUX

SYLUX is Compal's dedicated automotive infrared technology organization, focused on delivering advanced sensing and perception solutions designed to improve vehicle safety in low-light and low-visibility conditions. SYLUX combines infrared hardware innovation, AI-based perception software, and automotive-grade system integration to support next-generation ADAS and automated driving applications.

About Compal

Compal Electronics is a global technology company delivering innovative electronic design, manufacturing, and advanced system solutions across multiple industries, including automotive, computing, and smart devices. Through its automotive business units, Compal develops advanced sensing, perception, and safety technologies designed to support the future of intelligent mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.compal.com

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.