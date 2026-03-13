SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; Stock Code: 2324) announced that it will participate in NVIDIA GTC 2026, taking place March 16–19 in San Jose, California (Booth 107). At the event, Compal will present its next-generation AI data center deployment architecture through a three-rack physical design. Centered on Compute, Power, and Liquid Cooling, the showcase underscores Compal's "ONE Integrated Solution" — a unified, rack-level AI infrastructure architecture.

Compal Showcases “One Integrated Solution” Rack-Level AI Infrastructure Architecture and Cross-Domain Applications at NVIDIA GTC 2026

At the exhibition, Compal will demonstrate a complete deployment configuration composed of three physical rack units integrating high-density compute nodes, high-power electrical infrastructure, and liquid cooling systems. The Power Rack features an AcBel-designed power rack architecture, while the Liquid Cooling Rack integrates Rayonnant CDU Cabinet Rack systems and piping infrastructure to establish a coordinated power and thermal management environment. Together, these elements form a synergistic operating architecture that enables visitors to observe next-generation AI infrastructure logic and system relationships under near real-world data center conditions.

The exhibit includes high-density system designs based on NVIDIA HGX system and NVIDIA MGX architecture, featuring deployments built on NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 and NVIDIA HGX B300 system. Presented at rack scale, the showcase illustrates practical build-out models for next-generation AI infrastructure. With the introduction of the NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and the rollout of NVIDIA HGX B300 and other new system architectures, compute density and power requirements continue to increase, raising the bar for data center power delivery capacity, energy efficiency, and thermal management.

Against this backdrop, data center construction is progressively shifting from node-centric design toward rack-level infrastructure planning. This change in deployment scale elevates platform selection and system integration capabilities as critical factors in long-term enterprise investment decisions.

The parallel evolution of NVIDIA HGX and NVIDIA MGX platforms reflects the continuity of NVIDIA's technology roadmap. For system providers, the ability to stay aligned with this development cadence has become a key competitive differentiator. Compal's presence at NVIDIA GTC 2026 underscores its integration capabilities and strategic positioning within this evolving industry landscape.

At GTC, Compal's automotive electronics team will showcase an infrared perception system demonstrating real-time AI inference capabilities for next-generation vehicle applications. In the medical and life sciences domain, Compal will also present two technical poster sessions at GTC—"GPU Annealer Molecular Docking with Fast Screening and Accurate Ranking" and "Generative Antibody Factory: GPU-Accelerated Diffusion Model & Protein Language Model for Nanobody Discovery," focusing on accelerated molecular docking and generative antibody design. These AI workloads can be deployed on Compal's high-density GPU server platform (SX420-2A), demonstrating how rack-level compute architecture supports drug discovery and scientific AI research.

Alan Chang, Vice President of Compal's Infrastructure Systems Business Group, commented, "The evolution of AI is driven not only by breakthroughs in silicon performance, but also by advancements in infrastructure-level collaboration. Through our long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA, we are positioned at the forefront of technology transitions, preparing for the next phase of deployment. As the industry advances toward higher compute density and larger-scale workloads, we aim to deliver sustained integration value across platform generations."

Compal will also host a featured session on March 16 at 2:00 p.m., titled "Synergy at Scale: Unify Compute, Power and Cooling," where it will share its planning philosophy for high-density AI environments.

As AI infrastructure upgrade cycles accelerate, competitive differentiation is shifting from standalone system performance to holistic architectural integration. At GTC 2026 (Booth 107), Compal will demonstrate tangible rack-level deployment achievements, offering the industry a practical perspective on how next-generation platforms are being realized within modern data centers.

About Compal

Founded in 1984, Compal is a leading manufacturer in the notebook and smart device industry, creating brand value in collaboration with various sectors. Its groundbreaking product designs have received numerous international awards. In 2025, Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. In recent years, Compal has actively developed emerging businesses, including cloud servers, auto electronics, and smart medical, leveraging its integrated hardware and software R&D and manufacturing capabilities to create relevant solutions. More information, please visit https://www.compal.com

SOURCE COMPAL ELECTRONICS,INC.