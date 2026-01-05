Compal Showcases Next-Gen Infrared Safety Technology at CES 2026

Jointly with Arcadyan Demonstrates Group Synergy: Radar + Infrared Fusion Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324), a global leader in advanced sensing and automotive safety technologies, announced today that it will present its latest Infrared Technology Systems (ITS) innovations at CES 2026 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #6552. Compal is also proud to feature Arcadyan Technology Corporation (Arcadyan; TWSE: 3596) as a joined strategic partner, showcasing their cutting-edge automotive radar platforms alongside Compal's infrared perception systems.

Compal Group Showcases Unified Efforts: Radar + Infrared Fusion Capabilities

Compal will debut its next-generation automotive infrared cameras and the AI-powered CDAT™ perception stack (Classification, Distance, Action, Tracking). These solutions are designed to enhance pedestrian safety in low-visibility environments and help automakers comply with upcoming regulatory standards, including FMVSS 127 and UN R152 for pedestrian AEB performance—particularly in nighttime and adverse weather scenarios.

Visitors will experience multiple real-vehicle integration examples of infrared cameras mounted in the grille, headlamp, windshield, roof, and rear bumper — showcasing Compal's leadership in seamless sensor packaging.

As part of Compal Group's commitment to advancing automotive safety, Arcadyan, a Compal subsidiary, will join forces with Compal at CES 2026 to demonstrate the synergy of infrared and radar technologies. This collaboration highlights the group's integrated approach to delivering next-generation sensing solutions for enhanced safety and autonomous driving.

Arcadyan will present its latest automotive radar technology, engineered for high-precision object detection, short- and mid-range sensing, and robust performance in dense urban and highway environments. Together, Compal and Arcadyan will highlight how infrared and radar provide a powerful complementary sensor pairing that offers reliable detection across all lighting, weather, and distance conditions. This joint presence reflects Compal Group's shared commitment to delivering safer, more intelligent, and more connected mobility systems.

Booth Highlights at CES 2026

Infrared Cameras for Nighttime & Low-Visibility Safety

Featuring 32°, 45°, and 60° FOV options and automotive-grade design for L2–L4 ADAS applications.





AI-Powered CDAT™ Perception

Detecting pedestrians, cyclists, animals, vehicles, and two-wheelers beyond the limits of headlights, glare, fog, rain, snow, or smoke.





Infrared + Radar Synergy with Arcadyan

Learn more about how radar and infrared together strengthen the detection stack for AEB, collision avoidance, and sensor fusion applications.





Vehicle-Ready Integration Examples

Demonstrating infrared camera placement in production-style locations, including grille, headlamp, windshield, roof rack, and bumper.





Arcadyan Radar Platforms

Showcasing a suite of compact, high-performance radar solutions designed for ADAS, parking assistance, and next-generation autonomous driving architectures—including the Advanced Corner Radar, UN R151/R159-compliant radar systems, 4G/5G Telematics Control Units (T-Box), and Automotive-Grade Wi-Fi Modules.

Richard Seoane, General Manager of the ITS Division at Compal said, "Infrared completes the safety picture where traditional sensors fall short. At CES 2026, we're excited to demonstrate how infrared and CDAT™ elevate low-visibility perception—and how partnering with Arcadyan strengthens the detection architecture for today's and tomorrow's vehicles." Raymond Hsiung, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Center (I) at Arcadyan further added, "Our advanced radar technologies perfectly complement Compal's infrared platform. Together, we're enabling a safer and more intelligent mobility ecosystem."

Event Details

Exhibition Name : CES 2026

: CES 2026 Date: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #6552

OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, partners, and media are encouraged to schedule a private demonstration. To book a meeting: [email protected]

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. In 2025, Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. Compal achieved consolidated revenues of USD$28.3 billion in 2024. In recent years, Compal has actively expanded into new growth areas, including cloud servers, automotive electronics, medical technology devices, 5G technologies, and industrial solutions. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Compal operates design and production facilities in the United States, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland, and collaborates with local EMS partners in India and Thailand.

Through its AEP Business Unit, Compal USA (Indiana) Inc. mass-produces infotainment CPU LGA modules, 4G/5G network access devices (NADs), navigation-enabled infotainment systems, and telematics solutions. Since 2018, Compal has been developing AI-powered infrared sensing algorithms capable of recognizing vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, animals, and roadway hazards under various visibility conditions. For more information, visit: https://www.compal.com/aep/en/

About Arcadyan

Arcadyan Technology Corporation (Arcadyan), established in 2003, is a leading Taiwanese company specializing in intelligent network terminal equipment. We integrate professional technologies across broadband, multimedia, wireless communication, and Internet protocols. In recent years, our revenue and profitability have demonstrated stable growth. Driven by the rapid development of 4G/5G wireless communication technologies and upholding a user-centric product development philosophy, Arcadyan has expanded its service scope from home network equipment to in-vehicle safe mobility devices. To meet customer demand for high-frequency/millimeter-wave communication in automotive devices, the company has successfully developed the following advanced products: (1)mmWave Radar (Millimeter-Wave Radar); (2)5G/WiFi/BT Communication Modules; (3)Telematics Control Unit (T-Box). These cutting-edge technologies and products are poised to become core components of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). Arcadyan aims to provide reliable communication, differentiated, and highly customized service solutions for the increasingly complex automotive networking and driving environment. For more information on Arcadyan's automotive electronics solutions, please visit our website: https://www.arcadyan.com/en-us/solutions/idea/automotive/

