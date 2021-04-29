Companies Continue to Digitalize Spend Management with SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions in the First Quarter

WALLDORF, Germany, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that hundreds of companies across the globe, including Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. and Veolia North America, in the first quarter chose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions to digitalize procurement and external workforce management. Hundreds more renewed licenses for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions and went live with the solutions to accelerate spend management optimization. Key highlights from the quarter include:

Grupo Empresarial Colombina, one of the leading Colombian food conglomerates with more than 90 years of operations, selected SAP Ariba solutions for digital procurement. The company aims to standardize and automate its end-to-end source-to-pay processes to help enhance visibility into its spend, increase efficiencies and compliance, and better align its spend management strategies with corporate goals.

Expo 2020 Dubai, a six-month World Expo set to begin in October 2021, digitalized its procurement operations with SAP Ariba solutions to help gain visibility into its spend, tighten collaboration with over 25,000 global suppliers and achieve process automation, including completely paperless invoicing. Already, in just two months, the Expo brought some $1.4 billion in spend under management on Ariba Network.

Grupo Ageas Portugal, a leading insurance company, rolled out SAP Ariba solutions for sourcing, buying, contracts, commerce automation and supplier lifecycle performance. The company modernized its procurement processes and looks forward to increasing efficiency and spend transparency, improving cost controls and savings, and enhancing compliance and competitive advantage. In setting up a world-class procurement function, Grupo Ageas Portugal will improve the experience for staff and suppliers.

Unisys, a global IT services company, implemented SAP Fieldglass solutions to help modernize its external workforce management program. The U.S.-based company now has a solution with strong localization capabilities, self-service configurability and flexible API support. By standardizing and automating its end-to-end contingent worker processes, Unisys expects to increase visibility into this important workforce segment and improve overall efficiency.

"The pressure on companies to strengthen alignment between corporate goals and what they spend money on and who they do business with is only increasing," said John Wookey, president, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. "That challenge is elevating our commitment to helping customers navigate their journeys to intelligent spend management in a networked economy so they can be agile in the face of disruption."

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

