Companies Lag in Endpoint Management, Stratix Research Highlights Security Vulnerabilities

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., has released a new survey of IT leaders in partnership with SOTI that shows companies are not where they could be with endpoint management.

2024 UEM Research Report

As the number and types of devices used by companies grow, many enterprises are managing tens of thousands of them, including PCs, mobile devices, IoT, printers, and more. But instead of holistic Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) strategies that streamline IT tasks and secure endpoints regardless of device type, most companies are juggling between two and four endpoint management platforms.

A staggering 30 percent of endpoints are not adequately managed, and 76 percent of IT leaders called the lack of a comprehensive UEM solution a vulnerability. Read the full research report.

"Most companies have deployed endpoint management platforms piecemeal as they rolled out new technology," explained Stratix Senior Vice President Marketing Elizabeth Klingseisen. "That's created overly complex environments that are inefficient and not secure enough."

Companies that move to comprehensive UEM solutions can enforce consistent security policies across all devices and provide users with similar experiences. The resulting efficiencies mean cost savings and reduced administrative overhead—plus increased user satisfaction and better adoption of technology within the organization.

The research shows companies are missing significant opportunities to improve IT operations and protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

Stratix is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00AM ET with experts from SOTI to talk more about the research and how organizations improve their endpoint management strategies. Registration for the webinar is now open.

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI's world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com

SOURCE Stratix Corporation