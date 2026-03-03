Competition Among Top Footwear, Apparel and Accessories Brands Reaches New Heights, Finds L.E.K. Consulting's 2026 Brand Heat Index

New Rankings Reveal Intensifying Competition, Faster Brand Churn and Widening Generational Differences

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition among top footwear, apparel and accessories brands has reached unprecedented levels, according to global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting's 2026 US Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories Brand Heat Index. A challenged spending environment and accelerating trend cycles are creating both tighter races at the top and wider gaps between winners and the rest of the pack as consumers become increasingly selective about where they spend their money.

"The brands rising fastest and cutting through the noise are those speaking directly to core sets of consumers rather than trying to be everything to everyone," said Laura Brookhiser, L.E.K. Managing Director and report lead author. "But success here isn't just a marketing challenge – it's about how brands configure their entire business, from product development to pricing, all to reinforce differentiation and resonance with their target consumer."

The fifth annual Brand Heat Index reveals which brands are gaining popularity across four major product categories in men's and women's footwear and apparel. For the first time, this year's Index includes bags and luggage as well as outdoor equipment and sporting goods, providing a comprehensive view of brand momentum across related consumer categories.

Key findings from the 2026 Brand Heat Index include:

"Brands that have been able to maintain momentum and leadership position year-over-year not only hold a differentiated position in the eyes of consumers, but they also leverage social media, limited-edition styles or collaborations and other activation points to continually drive engagement and excitement," said Chris Randall, L.E.K. Managing Director and report co-author.

With emerging brands gaining ground, premium players climbing the ranks and competition tightening across categories, the findings demonstrate how quickly consumer sentiment can shift in today's fast-paced retail environment.

"Brand Heat has become a leading indicator of sustainable growth in a market where loyalty is harder to earn. Understanding brand heat at a granular level has never been more important," said Randall.

For more findings and the full sets of brand rankings by generation, gender and product category, please see the 2026 US Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories Brand Heat Index.

Brand Heat Index Methodology

L.E.K. surveyed approximately 6,000 U.S. consumers aged 14 to 55 who have purchased footwear, apparel, bags & luggage or outdoor equipment & sporting goods for themselves in the past 12 months. Within product categories and generational cohorts, each brand earns a heat score on a scale of 0-100 – the higher the score, the hotter the brand. About 650 brands were tested to understand their popularity and the key factors behind it. The survey gathered feedback on brands across four product categories in footwear and apparel: athletic, casual, outdoor/rugged and dress.

