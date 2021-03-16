Companion Diagnostics in the COVID-19 Era: Global Market Analysis and Opportunities, 2019-2024 - Business Planning Tool for Tests that are Aligned with Pharmaceutical Treatment

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Diagnostics in the COVID-19 Era: Market Analysis and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive market analysis and business planning tool for the market for tests that are aligned with pharmaceutical treatment. Especially in oncology, companion diagnostics are rising to the forefront of pharmaceutical development and treatment.

Companion diagnostics increase the probability of clinical success by identifying patients with the presence of biomarkers or disease-specific therapeutic targets that can dramatically improve outcomes. Companion diagnostics can also decrease costs by identifying the patient population that will most likely benefit from the therapy and ruling out therapies that are not likely to be effective.

But what is the market for these therapy/test combinations? And who is winning in the quest to develop them? How much will the market be in the future? What specific drugs are seeing test product approvals, and sales of those products? How has COVID-19 impacted the sector? This resource provides answers to these questions and more.



As part of its coverage, this report provides:



Sense of the Market

COVID-19 impacts on Companion Diagnostics- Where are We Now?

Top Performing Targeted Therapies in Oncology with CDx Component, based on 2019 Sales

FDA Cleared/Approved Companion Diagnostic Tests, 2010-2020

Global In Vitro Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Market, 2019-2024 ($ millions)

Global In Vitro Companion Diagnostic (CDx) Market by Region

Regulatory Picture

FDA changes in CDx regulation: Shifting to Drug Classification CDx Labeling

FDA Approved Companion Diagnostics Labeled for Identifying Patients with NSCLC whose Tumors have EGFR Exon 19 Deletions or Exon 21 (L858R) Substitution - Mutations and the Associated Therapeutic Products Listed on the Companion Diagnostic Labels

EU Companion Diagnostic Regulation Guidance

Competitive Analysis

Selected Companies offering Companion and Complementary Diagnostics for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies

Selected Companies offering Companion and Complementary Diagnostics for Cardiology and Hematology Therapies

Selected Companies offering Companion and Complementary Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Therapies Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) and COVID-19

Selected Companies offering Companion and Complementary Diagnostics for Neurology Therapies, including Psychiatry

Deep Dives into the CDx Market

Estimated Value of Other (non-oncology) Companion Diagnostics by Cancer Type, Distribution 2019 (%)

Distribution of Commercialized Targeted Therapies Revenues, using CDx by, Drug Class (Kinase Inhibitor, Monoclonal Antibody, Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase Inhibitor, Apoptosis Inducer, PI3K Inhibitor, Other)

Market Value of Commercialized Targeted Therapies compared to Companion Diagnostic Market Value, 2015-2019 Dx Approvals (PMAs) by Technique, 2010-2020

FDA Approved Companion Dx by Technique (IHC, PCR, FISH, NGS) and Year

Global CDx Market by Region (US, EU, Asia , ROW), 2019-2024

The emergence of new technology has opened doors for companion diagnostic research, discovery, development and commercialization. This has resulted in a huge increase in exploratory studies, diagnostic developments, and clinical usefulness in the pursuit of personalized medicine. Companion diagnostics and biomarkers provide insight into understanding disease processes and ways that medicines can work to counteract the disease. Novel biomarkers and subsequent companion diagnostics have the potential to transform the current healthcare model from a one-size-fits-all approach to a personalized approach



Companies Covered:

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc./Dako

Biocartis

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Neogenomics

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The entire medical industry is in transition. The number of elderly individuals is increasing, leading to a higher demand for new and better medical technology products. However, governments are trying to limit and lower public health care costs by instituting restrictions and in a more recent example, a planned health system reform in the United States. The main goals of this reform are cost savings and increased efficiency. This is where companion diagnostics can be important to the delivery of care.

This report provides a tool for understanding that market and is one of the analyst's most popular report topics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary and COVID-19 Developments

Overview

Definitions of Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine Used in This Report

Terms Used in Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

COVID-19 CDx Test Volume Impact: Minimal Ongoing Significant Disruptions

Biomarker Development: COVID-19 Focus

Addressing COVID-19 with a Personalized Medicine Approach

Scope and Methodology

Market Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction to Personalized Healthcare and Companion Diagnostics

Overview

Regulatory Changes

FDA changes in CDx regulation: Shifting to Drug Classification CDx Labeling

EU Companion Diagnostic Regulation Guidance

The FDA and Identifying Pharmacogenetic Associations

Reimbursement Breakthroughs and Challenges

Next Generation Sequencing Coverage

CDx Approvals: United States FDA

The Market for Targeted Therapies: Oncology

Targeted Therapies in Development

Development in NGS for CDx

Next Generation Sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing in Cancer Diagnostics

The Evolving Opportunity in Japan

Disease Profiles in CDx Markets

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Selected Blood Disorders

Autoimmune and Immunological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Chapter 3: Companion Dx Market Analysis

Market Overview

Biomarkers in Therapeutic Labeling

Companion Diagnostics in Oncology

Market Review and Outlook

Companion Diagnostics in Other Diseases

Overview

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiology and Hematology

Infectious Disease

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) and COVID-19

Neurology

Market Review and Outlook

Diagnostic Techniques

Market Overview

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization

Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies

Sequencing Technologies

Flow Cytometry

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Liquid Biopsies - Circulating Tumor Cells and Circulating Tumor DNA (Cell Free DNA)

Analysis of Gene Expression Patterns (Gene Signatures)

Information Technology

Regional Market Review

U.S. Market

European Market

Reimbursement in European Markets

Japanese Market

Chinese Market

Rest of World Market

Chapter 4: Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Alliances, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Competitor Analysis

CDx Product Mix: Leading IVD Companies

Chapter 5: Market Participant Profiles

Profile Scope

Company Overview

Financial Review

Product Overview

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc./Dako

Biocartis

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Neogenomics

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

