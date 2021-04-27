Company launches Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions - offering renewable energy, resiliency solutions for commercial customers nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced the launch of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a new commercial brand that unifies products and services offered by several Duke Energy subsidiaries, including Duke Energy Renewables, REC Solar and Duke Energy One, under one comprehensive brand.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions offers customized clean energy and resilient infrastructure solutions at scale for private and public companies, government-led organizations and educational institutions nationwide. The new brand marks a significant step forward in connecting customers with innovative, future-focused sustainable energy solutions that will create real change for businesses and communities today and for years to come.

The organization leverages Duke Energy's deep industry experience to deliver the sustainable energy solutions customers need and want, while empowering them to run stronger, more resilient operations that will help them meet their resiliency, sustainability and clean energy goals.

"We know customers are looking for energy solutions that can create real change in our communities while helping their bottom line," said Chris Fallon, president, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "We're combining decades of experience in project development, operations and financing to design innovative solutions that fit within customers' existing infrastructure or create new renewable energy or resiliency solutions that will address their needs and help them achieve their sustainability goals."

From financing to planning, and construction and installation to management, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions offers advanced technology and the latest breakthroughs to create smart and sustainable solutions, empowering companies to make a measurable impact, help reduce emissions and gain resiliency with future-focused solutions tailored to their business model, industry and specific location.

"Over the last several years, it's become clear to us that customers would benefit from a strategic partner that can evaluate their sustainability, resiliency and ESG goals on a holistic level," said Robert Vary, senior vice president, sales and relationship management at Duke Energy. "Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions lets us provide customers with a comprehensive approach to sustainability and resiliency, whether that be microgrid solutions, backup generation or power purchase agreements for on-premise or utility-scale solar or wind. We evaluate our customers' needs and design unique solutions that will help meet their overall goals."

To learn more about Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, visit: https://sustainablesolutions.duke-energy.com

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) – a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. – headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. Visit Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and follow on LinkedIn and YouTube for more information.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

