Duke Energy celebrates Giving Tuesday with nearly $275,000 in 'surcee' contributions to help fight hunger in South Carolina

More than 60 organizations received financial support as part of $600,000 monthlong campaign

Surprise funding will help smaller agencies with senior mobile food programs, weekend backpack efforts, food pantries, veteran programs

Since 2021, Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation have dedicated more than $2.6 million to support the efforts of these agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation are wrapping up a monthlong initiative to support organizations that address food deserts, insecurities and inequities across South Carolina by announcing nearly $275,000 in surprise microgrants and contributions to community organizations across the state.

The big picture: The announcement wraps up a monthlong campaign of financial support to and employee volunteerism with organizations in South Carolina that fight hunger across the state. These include programs that distribute food boxes, fill backpacks for weekend food programs for students, provide help to veterans and senior mobile meal programs, among other feeding initiatives.

Why it matters: Every community in South Carolina is home to families who face hunger. The statistics are remarkable – more than 750,000 of our friends and neighbors lack consistent access to high-quality meals. That's 1 in 7 people facing hunger in our state every day, and 1 in 6 of those are children.

What they're saying

Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president: "If you grew up in South Carolina, you are likely familiar with a 'surcee' – a small, unexpected gift. Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little something extra and highlight the great work these organizations do throughout the year to help keep our friends and neighbors from going hungry."

"Thanks to the generosity of the Duke Energy Foundation's $5,000 grant, we will be able to place food into the hands of neighbors who are struggling more than I've seen in many years. As requests continue to rise and our shelves grow thin, this gift brings real hope at a time when our community truly needs it."

Mark Champagne, executive director, Sumter United Ministries

"We so appreciate everything Duke Energy Foundation does for TOTAL Ministries. The grant is making an immediate and meaningful difference, allowing us to meet rising needs and care for families who are struggling the most."

Traci H. Kennedy, executive director, TOTAL Ministries

"The support from Duke Energy for our mission to create a hunger-free Florence allows us to continue to provide hot, healthy, nutritious meals to our clients. With more than 100,000 individual meals served in 2024, we truly appreciate their dedication and commitment to our neighbors and community."

Melinda Waddell, executive director, The Manna House

Andrea White, chief executive officer, Food Bank of Greenwood: "The grant from the Duke Energy Foundation ensures we can continue providing critical resources to our neighbors, helping stabilize households and improve overall community well-being throughout the Lakelands."

Go deeper: Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful. It could be as simple as a couple of hours of your time or even a monetary donation, but anything you can contribute will make a difference.

To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text "FOOD" to 211211. Created and managed by the United Way Association of South Carolina, this text message platform was the first United Way program in the nation to offer this resource and launched with support from Duke Energy Foundation.

Customers struggling to put food on the table are also likely making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill. That is why it is important to offer information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough. Learn more at duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

