Company Set to Transform Cancer Patients' Lives Pitches for Funding on New Business Series Unicorn Hunters

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third episode of Unicorn Hunters , the new addictive series spotlighting emerging growth companies looking to hit the coveted one billion dollars "unicorn" valuation mark, features Starton Therapeutics an emerging clinical-stage biotechnology company that is transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary transdermal technology so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment, and live better and longer.

Starton Therapeutics, presenting at Unicorn Hunters show

"If dose-related side effects can be reduced and people with cancer can tolerate maintenance therapy for decades to help stay in remission, these cancers, that were previously a death sentence, would become more akin to a chronic disease with a long lifespan and healthy quality of life," said Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO of Starton Therapeutics.

Pedro Lichtinger's compelling presentation hit the heartstrings of the "Circle of Money'' panelists who were affected by cancer, including Moe Vela, former Director of Administration to Joe Biden. It also made a strong case for Starton Therapeutics' business proposition, which viewers can learn about in the complete episode streaming now on UnicornHunters.com.

Starton Therapeutics' proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. The company's goal is to positively impact the lives of people with cancer by developing therapies that build upon current treatment paradigms safely and effectively.

Unicorn Hunters seeks to democratize access to wealth by making select pre-IPO opportunities accessible to investors and by leveling the field for founders who do not have access to traditional VC funding. The show provides viewers an opportunity to learn about and invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities and LGBTQ, who receive significantly less funding. Recent data shows that Black and Latinx founders received only 2.6 percent of funding in the first 8 months of 2020, and women received 2.3 percent.

"Unicorn Hunters features companies that solve a global problem, are disruptive, and are led with passion. Starton Therapeutics checks all of these boxes and more importantly it's on a mission to make lives better," said Moe Vela, Executive Producer, Unicorn Hunters. "As a Latino, I know that there is a tremendous need to advocate for diversity and inclusion in funding and investment. So, I am also very proud to welcome our first Hispanic founder to the Circle of Money stage and to introduce his company, Starton Therapeutics to the world."

Unicorn Hunters creates and comprises a new genre for audiences — enrichtainment — which combines pure entertainment with the potential for companies with high-potential to reach the coveted $1 billion valuation and opportunity to pitch their business plan to millions of potential viewers to back select pre-IPO investment opportunities. The show features a "Circle of Money" panel, which includes Steve Wozniak (Co-founder of Apple), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Lance Bass (singer, actor, producer and investor), Rosie Rios (Former Treasurer of the United States) and Moe Vela (attorney, author, entrepreneur and former Director of Administration to Joe Biden).

New episodes of Unicorn Hunters air every other Monday at 10AM EDT on UnicornHunters.com with parallel distribution via Amazon Prime and multiple online channels, including LinkedIn Broadcast, Facebook Video, YouTube and Vimeo. The series is financed by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality show icon Craig Plestis' Smart Dog Media (The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer, Celebrity Show Off).

About Smart Dog Media :

Smart Dog Media is the production company created by reality TV show innovator Craig Plestis, and is behind Fox's hit, Emmy-winning series The Masked Singer; After The Mask; The Masked Dancer; Celebrity Show Off on TBS, and Cash Pad for CNBC. Plestis also executive produces the musical game show I Can See Your Voice for FOX. As the former head of Reality at NBC, he helped create and launch hits such as America's Got Talent; Deal or No Deal; The Biggest Loser; The Apprentice; The Singing Bee; 1 vs 100; Last Comic Standing; Nashville Star; The Chopping Block with Marco Pierre White; Dog Eat Dog; Fear Factor; The Contender; Grease, You're The One That I Want; Thank God You're Here; Three Wishes, and Treasure Hunters. Plestis took chances on controversial and socially important shows such as Baby Borrowers. In addition, he was in charge of the perennially popular Golden Globe Awards. Plestis is also behind critically acclaimed shows like the long-running series Minute to Win It, hosted by Guy Fieri, which was the winner of the International FRAPA Award for Best-Studio Based Game Show.

About Unicorn Hunters :

The Unicorn Hunters reality series creates a new genre for audiences called "enrichtainment" that combines pure entertainment with the opportunity to invest and build wealth. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ.

