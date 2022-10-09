Comparable to Luxury Brands, the Interior of Tech Chery TIGGO 7 PRO is Deserving and Will Make You Fall in Love at First Sight

ANKARA, Turkey, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a modern appearance in the flow of light and shadow, TIGGO 7 PRO displays a glamorous glow in the midst of relaxation and leisure. Walking in the hustle and bustle of the city, you will meet the overwhelming beauty of TIGGO 7 PRO, which is the new model going to be available in Turkish market soon.

TIGGO 7 PRO adopts the surrounded cabin whose design style is exactly the same as that of Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, making it more premium, so that you can experience the charm of its appearance. When entering the cabin, you will find the horizontal integrated instrument panel with partitioned screen and buttons for easy control and convenience. Moreover, the double-stitched interior and laser drawing plate reflect the exquisite technique of the whole vehicle, thus highlighting the luxury quality.

TIGGO 7 PRO is willingly eye-catching and highly practical. The luxurious technology configuration, including 12-inch full LCD instrument panel + 10.25-inch ultra-clear central control screen + 8-inch air conditioning LCD touch screen, offers young users another travel enjoyment. In addition, TIGGO 7 PRO can support interaction among the LCD instrumentation, high-definition touch screen, air conditioning display, and achieve the thematic information sharing, which as a whole creates a sense of the future and technology that young people are fond of today.

While the tri-screen linkage is the winning feature of TIGGO 7 PRO for consumers who pay attention to the appearance, there are also some more trendy technology features that are particularly thoughtful. TIGGO 7 PRO is equipped with wireless charging for cell phones, keyless entry + one-button start, induction opening power tailgate and the unique automatic constant temperature air conditioning of the double temperature zone among its peers, which makes every journey more relaxing and comfortable.

The beauty of TIGGO 7 PRO is enchanting. The charm of TIGGO 7 PRO is not only reflected in the visual enjoyment brought by the interior design that is comparable to that of luxury brands, but also in the highly humanized driving experience created by the future technology. Without any fear and boundaries in driving, Tech Chery TIGGO 7 PRO will be the extraordinary choice for more Turkish users.

