Compare Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Apple Watch 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm Smartwatch Savings Identified by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Watch Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Consumer Walk have compared the best Apple Watch GPS & GPS with cellular smartwatch deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with an all-new Always-On Retina display and new location features such as built-in compass, ground elevation and international emergency calling. The Series 5 is also available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and runs on the newest Apple S5 chip -- a 64-bit dual-core processor that runs up to 2x faster than the S3 processor from the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4. The Apple Watch Series 5 can also be purchased in a GPS+Cellular, GPS or Nike+ model.

How long will Black Friday deals be available on Amazon and Walmart? This year's Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

Black Friday sales are available on Amazon much earlier than the actual day. Deals appear on the site in early November with more being added every hour during Black Friday week and lasting until early December. The holiday shopping season also gets under way at Walmart earlier than in previous years. The retailer's Early Deals Drop lets shoppers enjoy early Black Friday style discounts. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

Most Black Friday discounts are applied on select products until Cyber Monday. Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week, which lasts until the following weekend, often extends the availability of these deals while introducing new ones.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Walk