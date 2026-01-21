Comparent Announces Winter 2026 Market Leader Awards, Recognizing the Top 1% of Vacation Rental Management Companies

Awards honor the best of the best operators based on verified ratings, reviews and performance data further advancing Comparent's mission to help homeowners find the right property manager.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparent, the marketplace dedicated to simplifying how vacation rental owners find and select the ideal property management company, proudly announces the Winter 2026 Market Leader Awards. The awards recognize the top-performing vacation rental management companies that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and operational excellence across the industry.

Comparent Market Leader Badge

The Market Leader Awards highlight companies that rank in the top 1% of all operators on Comparent, based on a comprehensive analysis of performance metrics, guest and owner feedback, and platform data.

Winter 2026 Market Leader performance averages include:

$440 Average Daily Rate (ADR)

Average Daily Rate (ADR) 58% Average Occupancy

Average Occupancy $81,400 Average Gross Booking Revenue per Property

Average Gross Booking Revenue per Property 4.78 Average Airbnb Rating and 4.64 Average Vrbo Rating

Comparent's Winter 2026 Market Leaders include:

47 Companies

Companies $1.3B Annual Revenue

Annual Revenue 15,889 Properties Managed

Properties Managed 347,167 reviews

Out of 6,200+ management companies on Comparent, fewer than 50 represent the top 1% awarded this prestigious accolade.

"Comparent exists to bring clarity and transparency to the vacation rental management industry," said Brooke Pfautz, founder and CEO of Comparent. "The Winter 2026 Market Leaders represent the very best of companies that consistently deliver outstanding results for homeowners while creating exceptional guest experiences."

Evaluation Criteria

Candidates undergo a meticulous evaluation process, considering factors such as guest and owner satisfaction, service quality, innovation, and industry impact. The top performers boast impressive industry credentials:

88.2% of Market Leaders qualify as Airbnb Superhosts

of Market Leaders qualify as Airbnb Superhosts 96.5% are recognized as VRBO Premier Partners

All Winter 2026 Market Leaders are featured on an interactive map, ranked by Comparent Score, at: Comparent.com . Homeowners can also view past Market Leaders from Summer 2024 and Spring 2025 on the platform for additional historical insight.

About Comparent

Comparent is the go-to platform for vacation homeowners seeking the right property manager for their short-term rental. The company's cutting-edge platform enables homeowners to compare trusted property managers and brings transparency to the process by showcasing reviews, performance statistics, and accolades from across the industry. Comparent aims to be the ultimate resource for homeowners researching property managers and a premier platform for managers to showcase their expertise. Learn more at Comparent.com .

