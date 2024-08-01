Comparent Launches to Help Homeowners Find a Property Manager for Their Short-Term Rental

New website allows homeowners to search the world's largest directory of short-term rental managers, view guest and owner reviews, compare performance data, see market benchmarks and more.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparent, an innovative marketplace designed to revolutionize how vacation rental owners find and choose the perfect vacation rental management company, officially launched to the public today.

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Comparent is the world's largest directory of short-term rental property management agencies on the planet, providing owners of second homes the ability to search and compare more than 5,000 property management firms in hundreds of markets in the United States and abroad.

Owners of vacation rentals can search for property managers in their home's market and can compare them based on performance data. The property manager's profile lets homeowners see a description of the manager and their services, their performance metrics (like occupancy, average daily rate and more), a breakdown of their inventory by bedroom and type, guest ratings from popular online travel agencies, and reviews from other homeowners that have worked with the manager.

The company is led by its founder and CEO, Brooke Pfautz, a 16-year veteran of the short-term rental industry. Pfautz said the goal of Comparent is to bring transparency to the process of finding the right property manager for your second home.

"Finding a manager for your short-term rental is one of the most frustrating processes in the short-term rental space," said Pfautz, who owns his own vacation rental and previously led one of the largest vacation rental management companies in Ocean City, MD. "Compared to other industries, there's a major deficit in the amount of information available online that can assist homeowners in deciding which property manager to choose."

Comparent solves that problem by aggregating property manager performance data, guest reviews, owner reviews, and more, in a single, easy-to-use website. Initially, this information is sourced online from publicly available resources, but when property managers claim their profiles, they can choose to feed in more precise data by authorizing the sharing of their performance data through a verified third-party analytics provider.

"As far as I know, this is the first time that this level of data has been publicly accessible online," Pfautz said. "While it's a first for the short-term rental space, most other industries already have one or more established directories. We're simply doing for the STR space what Capterra and G2 have done for software, what Angi has done for contractors, and what Clutch has done for marketing agencies."

The launch of Comparent comes after years of research and development, Pfautz said. And while the company still has a huge backlog of features to be added, at launch it offers many useful tools for both homeowners and property managers.

These key features include:

Comprehensive Listings: Access a large database of vacation rental management companies around the globe.

Detailed Comparisons: Compare management company statistics, such as average daily rates, average occupancy, number of properties, and more.

Expert Insights: Benefit from speaking to an industry expert to help guide you in the decision-making process.

About Comparent

Comparent helps homeowners find the right professional property manager for their short-term rental. The company's cutting-edge platform seamlessly allows vacation homeowners to find and compare trusted vacation property managers – and adds transparency to this process by showcasing reviews and performance statistics from property managers. The goal of Comparent is two-fold: to be the go-to place for homeowners to research property managers and the best place for property managers to showcase their offerings to homeowners. Learn more at Comparent.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Holderness

[email protected]

(208) 219-7038

SOURCE Comparent