COMPASS & Interiors by Steven G Join Forces

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Gorsica, Broker Associate with COMPASS, the country's fastest-growing luxury real estate technology brokerage company, announces that she has chosen Interiors by Steven G, South Florida's most prominent interior design firm, as Compass Concierge partner for her clients' staging needs.

Cindy Gorsica of COMPASS & Steven Gurowitz of Interiors by Steven G

"I have worked with Steven G & his team since 1994 on countless design projects, and I am thrilled to offer this level of expertise to clients who will benefit from staging services through our Compass Concierge program to prepare their homes for sale in south Florida. Steven's brilliant new concept, NOW by Steven G.inc., is the perfect partner for Compass Concierge since it offers affordable turnkey packages that create luxurious spaces, and NOW has something for everyone. It is exciting for me that my clients can visit the NOW showroom with me & view 15 uniquely created rooms to envision this magnificent decor in their properties. No guesswork here!"

NOW by Steven G is a showroom of affordable, luxury room packages.

Steven Gurowitz is founder of Interiors by Steven G design & his incredible design team delivers their talent down the Eastern Seaboard, throughout the United States, and across the world. Team members are fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, French and German. Worldwide; he has been designing for Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes, celebrities, and renowned developers for 35 years. The largest privately-owned design showroom is over 110,000 sq. ft. and the company is debt free.

Home & condominium sellers are required to list their home exclusively with Compass to take advantage of the Compass Concierge service. Sellers enjoy necessary improvements to their property with no upfront costs, as well as, no minimum listing price. Reimbursement for these services to the property is made to Compass at the time of the property's closing.

