Compass Acquires KVS Title

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, the real estate technology company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire KVS Title, a leading title insurance and settlement services company serving the Washington metropolitan area.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the KVS Title team to Compass. Their family-like culture, their expertise in the title business and, most importantly, their great leadership team make them a perfect match for Compass," said Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. "The underlying driver of Compass' success has always been our obsession with how to help agents grow their business and better serve their clients. With this acquisition we're advancing both of these goals."

Founded in 2010, KVS Title provides comprehensive title insurance and settlement services for residential purchases and refinance transactions for customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Situated across six offices, the company's 90+ employees are among the most knowledgeable in the region – KVS Title attorneys have an average of more than 14 years of settlement experience and have performed more than 70,000 settlements combined.

"We are thrilled to be joining Compass, the most agent-focused company in the industry and a partner that shares our passion for building a trustworthy brand, attracting top professionals and investing in the best technology in the business," said David Kanstoroom, CEO of KVS Title. "Compass agents are some of the most collaborative and experienced agents in the country, this partnership provides us with a tremendous opportunity to further build our network and drive results for our business."

In October of last year, Compass announced the acquisition of title and escrow software startup, Modus. The acquisition of KVS Title extends the company's settlement services portfolio, which now serves California, Florida, Washington State, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

