Compass Adds Top Tech Talent to its Leadership Team

Compass is pursuing 20% market share in the top 20 U.S. cities by the end of 2020. In the last six months alone, Compass has opened offices in Seattle, San Diego, Dallas, and Chicago. The nationwide geographic expansion comes on the heels of the $550 million Series E fundraising round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Fidelity.

"Khurrum's expertise in digital technology and marketing automation paired with his experience with some of the world's most innovative brands makes him a natural fit for Compass and this role," said Compass Chief Operating Officer Maëlle Gavet. "His counsel on performance and brand marketing is sought by leading CMOs and marketers around the world and we're thrilled to have Khurrum join us on our journey building the future of real estate."

Malik brings deep digital marketing and strategy experience to Compass, having previously held senior marketing roles at Spotify, Facebook, and Microsoft. In his most recent role, Malik was responsible for global product marketing at Spotify. Malik previously spent three years in senior marketing roles at Facebook and served as the Chief Marketing Officer at eXelate (a Nielsen company).

"Matt brings to Compass twenty years of experience scaling technology companies,'" said Compass Chief Growth Officer Rob Lehman. "He will build on our strong foundation and help us bring Compass to real estate agents across the United States as we relentlessly pursue our mission to help everyone find their place in the world."

Matt Rosenberg was the Chief Revenue Officer at Eventbrite where he helped scale Eventbrite into the world's leading event technology platform. Prior to Eventbrite, Rosenberg was SVP of Global Sales at ServiceSource International, where he helped lead the company through its IPO.

