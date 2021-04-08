Compass Announces Its Expansion To Delaware

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) today announced its expansion to Delaware, with more than 60 locally-renowned agents joining the firm from across the state. Together, these agents and their teams represent more than $260 million in 2020 sales volume.

"Compass is proud to call Delaware our newest home, and we're humbled to welcome some of the most experienced and well-respected professionals from across the state," said Jeff Bedard, Compass Regional President, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Southern & Central New Jersey. "In such a strong real estate market, we look forward to bringing our tech-forward support to agents throughout the State of Delaware."

Top teams joining Compass in Delaware include The Mottola Group, Andrea Harrington & Associates and The Andrew White Group. The Mottola Group, founded by Stephen Mottola and John Sloniewski, ranks as the #1 team in northern Delaware.

"We are very excited to be part of Compass and take advantage of the technology and excellent services that they provide to agents and customers," said Stephen Mottola, principal agent for The Mottola Group. "We are thrilled with the ability to expand our group to support our clients in the Naples and Palm Beach County areas while maintaining our core philosophy of exceeding client expectations in all of our existing local markets. We remain committed to specialized and focused one-on-one client service while providing the best innovations that this new relationship provides."

As a leading national real estate technology company, Compass' end-to-end software platform, bespoke marketing and proprietary programs currently serve over 19,000 real estate agents across the country. The company has already hired for a variety of agent-support roles throughout Delaware. Longtime Delaware resident John Bilek, Broker of Record and Regional Managing Director for Compass Pennsylvania, has an expanded role to also cover Compass Delaware.

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, our expansion into Delaware, the agent teams joining us in Delaware, and our ability to successfully enter and grow in the Delaware market or other territories. Statements containing words such as "could," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from our current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting our business, including, but not limited to, expansion into new markets, prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in our Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

