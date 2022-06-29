Compass Appoints Dawanna Williams, Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners, to Board of Directors

"We're very excited to welcome Dawanna to Compass' board of directors," said Robert Reffkin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Compass. "Dawanna has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and a background that spans both real estate law and business. Her extensive experience, combined with her strong community-driven values make her an invaluable addition to the Compass Board of Directors."

Dawanna Williams is the Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners – a real estate development firm that offers modern living solutions with intelligent planning, architectural ingenuity, and environmental integrity.

Williams has decades of experience in the real estate industry. In her current role she guides projects that take advantage of her expertise as a legal and business pragmatist, community-driven values and a passion for refined materials and design. Williams has led a variety of innovative projects, a number of which have earned recognition from New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development and New York City's Economic Development Corporation. Under her leadership, Dabar has completed construction projects in New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

"Compass' success is driven by its focus on real estate agents. Investing in our industry, building tools and services real estate professionals need to grow their business, has enabled them to dramatically improve the residential real estate transaction," said Dawanna Williams. "Their practical, solutions-driven approach to business coupled with their strong leadership team makes this position an ideal fit for me and I look forward to joining the Compass Board at this exciting time in our industry."

Prior to founding Dabar, Williams spent 10 years practicing commercial real estate law, most of that time with prominent firm Sidley Austin LLP. During her legal career, she represented major developers, international funds, investment banks, institutional lenders and private equity investors to facilitate a wide range of complex real estate transactions, totaling millions of spatial square feet. Williams also serves on the boards of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., the New York Real Estate Chamber, the Apollo Theater, and The Trust For Cultural Resources of The City Of New York. She holds an A.B. from Smith College, an M.P.A. from the Harvard Kennedy School and a J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Compass is the #1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States by closed sales volume.1 The company is home to over 27,000 agents in 352 cities across the United States. Last year Compass agents transacted over a quarter of a trillion dollars in residential real estate – more than any other brokerage in the country.

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

