Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) ("Compass" or "the Company"), the largest1 tech-enabled real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce the participation of CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. The event will take place on May 16, 2023, at the Intercontinental New York Times Square, providing an invaluable platform for engaging with industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders.

Reffkin will be available for one-on-one meetings and engage in a fireside chat during the conference at 11:45 am ET. The conversation will also be publicly accessible through a webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/comp/2246825 , and will be available as a replay under the Events & Presentations section on the Compass Investor Relations website: https://investors.compass.com .

To schedule an on-site meeting, please contact Richard Simonelli at [email protected] .

About Compass

Compass, a Fortune 500 company, is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States in terms of transaction value. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, the technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to sellers and buyers. The platform comprises an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services, and other essential functionalities specifically tailored for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize this platform to grow their businesses, save time, and manage their operations more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the country's largest groups of small business owners, please visit www.compass.com .

1 Compass was ranked number one in sales volume by Real Trends in March 2023 for the second consecutive year.

