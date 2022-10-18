COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES INVESTIGATES UNSEEN IMPACT OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI Truth's Cortnie Abercrombie Discusses the Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Quietly Reshaping Modern Life

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular video series "Horizons" with a special focus on artificial intelligence. In this episode, AI Truth CEO & Founder Cortnie Abercrombie, the author of What You Don't Know: AI's Unseen Influence on Your Life and How to Take Back Control, discusses the pervasiveness and impact of artificial intelligence.

"AI is now embedded into nearly every aspect of our lives through so many of the connected devices we use for work and in our personal lives. The goals of AI are lofty – to make our lives better by analyzing data, making connections and taking actions far faster than people can – but what happens when its reach, influence and risks goes unchecked?" said Abercrombie. "For technology this pervasive, we need to have a collective, honest conversation about how AI should be used, how it shouldn't be used and how to protect against the growing dangers as this technology becomes ubiquitous."

Compass Datacenters' Horizons video series brings together experts from a variety of fields to discuss how our lives will be impacted by internet-based technology in a post-COVID world. Featuring guests drawn from the worlds of business, science, IT, academia and the media, each episode explores emerging trends that will have dramatic impacts on the way we work, communicate and entertain ourselves.

Past episodes of the video series have featured experts such as Scott Latham, Ph.D. from UMass Lowell Manning School of Business; Scott Steinberg from Intl. Association for Business Development; Former Senior Intelligence Officer Dept. of Defense Tyler Cohen Wood, CISSP; Digital Sociologist Dr. Julie Albright; Donna Wertalik from Pamplin College of Business; Scott Condie from Brigham Young University; Brandon Valeriano, Ph.D. from Marine Corps University; and Dr. Angela Fusaro from Physician360.

To watch this new episode of "Horizons" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.horizonsbycompass.com/.

