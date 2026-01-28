Compass Datacenters Recognized as Global Leader in Industrialized Construction Innovation that Establishes New Global Standard for Property Owners

Compass is first owner honored by ICG for global leadership and innovation in industrialized construction

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 15 years, Compass Datacenters has transformed how data centers are designed, built and operated by applying industrialized construction principles to deliver projects that are smarter, faster, better, safer and more sustainable. The best practices Compass has pioneered and implemented across its global data center campuses serve as an industry benchmark for the future of construction – not only for data centers but across the entire construction sector. In recognition of its global leadership, Compass has been named an ICMA® Platinum Medallion Winner for Excellence in Industrialized Construction by ICG . Notably, Compass is the first and only owner to receive this prestigious recognition.

Industrialized construction is a method of design and building that applies proven manufacturing principles and techniques such as standardization, prefabrication, off-site production, and repeatable processes to deliver projects faster, safer, more predictably, and with higher quality than traditional site-built construction. ICG's Industrialized Construction Maturity Assessment (ICMA) is the standard for measuring excellence in industrialized construction. The comprehensive assessment examines a company's adoption and innovation of industrialized construction best practices across every aspect of their operations, including design, materials, supply chain, construction practices, sustainability practices and more. The Platinum Medallion, the highest maturity assessment level from ICG, recognizes Compass as a global leader whose achievements in industrialized construction are a blueprint for others in the industry to follow.

"This is a tremendous honor from ICG, which is doing such important work to advance the adoption of industrialized construction techniques that are game changers for the way the world builds," said Nancy Novak, Ambassador and former Chief Innovation Officer of Compass. "One of the biggest reasons I joined Compass almost a decade ago was the opportunity to work for an organization that was truly committed to industrialized construction. That was a fundamental part of our founder and CEO Chris Crosby's vision for Compass from Day 1."

"This Platinum Medallion from ICG is an incredible validation of our entire organization's commitment to innovative and sustainable design and construction techniques," said Amy Marks, SVP of Innovation at Compass. "What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it reflects an owner-led commitment to transforming the way projects are conceived and delivered. Compass is not only reducing risk, enabling cost certainty, and delivering fastest to ready schedules but also helping elevate the entire construction ecosystem with our closely coupled supply chain partners."

"ICG is thrilled to recognize Compass Datacenters as the first and only owner to achieve the ICMA® Platinum Medallion," said Melissa McEwen, principal and co-founder of ICG. "The ICMA assessment recognizes global leaders who are demonstrating the impact of industrialized construction practices. The data is clear: when owners lead with intent, the entire industry advances. Compass is driving measurable impact across the supply chain and transforming the way we build. They have set the benchmark for owners and developers."

To learn more about Compass' innovative approach to the design, construction and operation of critical digital infrastructure for the global economy, please read this blog post about our approach to industrialized construction as well as Compass' latest Outcomes Report.

Please note that Compass will have high-profile roles discussing industrialized construction at the upcoming Advancing Prefabrication conference in Dallas on Feb 2-5. This event is one of the largest conferences in the world focused on industrialized construction. Amy Marks is the Chairman of the event and will be a featured speaker. And Compass' Founder and CEO Chris Crosby will deliver the opening keynote. For more information, please visit: Home | Advancing Prefabrication 2026

About ICG:

ICG's mission is to lead the construction industry into a new era of construction manufacturing excellence. Our ground-breaking Industrialized Construction Maturity Assessment (ICMA) – an in-depth and direct observation-based industry rating – is used by leading owners to elevate the performance of their construction project partners and avoid project risk. Prefabricators and Modular Builders leverage our data-driven and actionable ICMA scorecards to guide strategy and accelerate their path to operational excellence. Leading Contractors, MEPs and Specialty Trades are partnering with ICG to develop their product strategy; develop future-critical construction manufacturing skillsets utilizing our comprehensive, hands-on learning modules; and optimize production operations. Together with our clients, we enable IC mindsets and deliver operational efficiencies that accelerate the journey from traditional construction to Industrialized Construction. ICG is practical and innovative. The ICG team brings together veteran AEC industry change-agents and construction manufacturing pioneers – with broad expertise in design, engineering, field construction, prefabrication, modular building, and manufacturing. Together with our clients, we are building a world that is not only more efficient and productive but also safer and more sustainable for future generations. As a Women Owned Business - ICG is a WBENC-Certified WBE. For more information, visit https://www.icg.build .

To learn more about ICMA Medallions and how owners, fabricators, and GCs can elevate performance: www.icg.build/medallions .

About Compass Datacenters:

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customers' projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength of investors Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

SOURCE Compass Datacenters