Compass Elects LinkedIn CFO Steve Sordello To Board Of Directors

"We are incredibly fortunate that Steve Sordello has chosen to bring his invaluable perspective to the Compass board as we continue to navigate the growth of our own business by empowering our agents to grow theirs," said Compass Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Reffkin. "His experience guiding LinkedIn over the past 13 years has given him a unique perspective on how to best manage a fast-growing business that serves a large group of driven professionals."

Sordello has spent the past 28 years working for some of the most iconic technology companies in Silicon Valley. He brings a diverse background in strategy, operational and financial management, mergers and acquisitions and corporate leadership. Since July 2007, Sordello has served as the CFO of LinkedIn Corporation, the online business networking service.

During his tenure at LinkedIn, Sordello oversaw LinkedIn's successful IPO and the company has scaled from $15 million to over $8 billion in revenue, raised critical capital and completed multiple private and public acquisitions, including LinkedIn's $26.2 billion merger with Microsoft where Steve has played a key leadership role in its success since.

Previously, Sordello served as CFO of TiVo, Inc., a manufacturer of digital video recorders and as CFO at Ask Jeeves, Inc., an Internet search engine company which was acquired by IAC in 2005. He has also held senior roles at Adobe Systems Incorporated and Syntex Corporation, a pharmaceuticals company, which was acquired by Roche Pharmaceuticals in 1994.

"Compass has charted an impressive trajectory since setting out to simplify the real estate experience," said Sordello. "The company's success is driven by its focus on real estate agents. By treating agents like small business owners and providing them with the tools and services they need to grow their business, Compass has dramatically simplified the workflow for real estate professionals, and, in doing so, improved the everyday experience of buying and selling a home."

Sordello is currently a director of Atlassian and serves on the board of trustees of Santa Clara University. Sordello holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Santa Clara University.

Steve Sordello is the fourth independent board member to join Compass in 2020. These previous board announcements include: Pamela Thomas-Graham, who also sits on the boards of Peloton and Clorox; Eileen Murray, the former Bridgewater Associates Co-CEO who sits on the Board of HSBC and FINRA; and Charles Phillips, Chairman of Infor, former President of the Oracle Corporation and current board member of American Express and Viacom.

SOURCE Compass

Related Links

http://www.compass.com

