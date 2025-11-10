Compass Makes Giving Back to Local Communities Easier

New Compass Cares integration allows Compass real estate professionals to support local causes directly through the Compass platform with every transaction

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass real estate professionals can now make donations to Compass Cares, the company's charitable organization, directly through the Compass platform, just in time for the season of giving. With this new feature, every time a Compass real estate professional helps a client buy or sell a home, they can give back to and make a difference in their community.

Funds are distributed through local Compass Cares Community Funds, empowering real estate professionals to decide where support is needed most in their own neighborhoods, ensuring that the impact stays close to home.

"Real estate has always been local, and so our commitment to giving back needs to reflect that," said Compass CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin. "Each year, Compass real estate professionals serve their communities with their time, resources, and expertise. With this new expansion of Compass Cares, we're making it even easier for them to give back to the communities where they live and work."

Through the company's proprietary tech platform, real estate professionals can now easily contribute to Compass Cares each time they close a transaction. When submitting their commission form in Business Tracker, Compass real estate professionals can donate a portion of their earnings, specifying how much they want to give with each deal. All contributions are tax-deductible through Compass's 501(c)(3).

Launched in 2018, Compass Cares was created to empower Compass real estate professionals and employees to make a difference in the places they call home. Together, they've contributed millions of dollars and thousands of hours of service through charitable giving, volunteer work, and local partnerships, touching countless lives and strengthening our communities across the country.

For more information about Compass Cares, visit www.compass.com/compasscares

