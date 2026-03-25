Compass Group USA Integrates Climate Intelligence Across Menus and Supply Chain to Accelerate Emissions Reductions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group USA is enhancing its climate strategy by integrating carbon intelligence directly into the digital systems that power menu development, procurement and supply chain operations. By placing emissions insights at the point of decision-making, the company is turning its climate commitments into measurable, enterprise-wide action.

"This goes far beyond introducing another standalone sustainability initiative," said Amy Keister, Global Director of Sustainability, Compass Group. "We are fundamentally reshaping how food decisions are made by embedding climate data directly into the systems that drive purchasing, menu development and supply chain strategy."

Automated Climate Intelligence Across Operations

Compass Group has developed an integrated technology suite that connects ingredient-level emissions data with systems its teams use every day to deliver real-time insights for recipes, menus and purchasing. Operators can instantly identify lower-impact ingredients, balance cost and sustainability priorities, and track performance, all within their existing workflows.

Empowering Chefs and Culinary Teams

For Compass culinarians, climate intelligence is fueling a new wave of innovation. As recipes are developed, their emissions are instantly assessed, enabling chefs to optimize for flavor, cost and sustainability at the same time.

Across the country, many locations feature guest-facing climate labels that highlight "better for the planet" options. Today, approximately half of Compass recipes meet low-carbon criteria, a figure that continues to rise as the usage of new tools and insights expands.

"Great chefs have always balanced creativity, cost, and responsibility," said Chris Ivens-Brown, Chief Culinary Officer, Compass Group North America. "With real-time carbon insights now embedded in our recipe system, our teams can see the impact of their decisions and adjust in ways that reduce emissions while still delivering great food."

Driving Transparency Across the Supply Chain

Another way Compass is creating change is by working collaboratively with suppliers to use these tools to drive transparency and greater progress across the supply chain. Through a partnership with Planet FWD, Compass uses a proprietary platform to collect detailed life cycle assessment (LCA) data from suppliers along with emissions data at the product level.

Real-Time Data and Client Reporting Through Carbon Foodprint

With the launch of Compass' enhanced Carbon Foodprint platform, operators and clients access live, dashboard-driven emissions insights for 100% of purchasing data. The platform simplifies complex data and helps clients track performance, identify opportunities, and share verified progress toward their sustainability goals.

Scaling Climate Action Across Every Meal

With millions of meals served every day, Compass Group's advanced sustainability technology is making a measurable difference in reducing emissions through menus, purchasing and partnerships.

"By embedding climate intelligence into the core of our operations, we are making measurable emissions reductions scalable across every meal we serve," said Keister. "This strengthens our ability to deliver on both near- and long-term climate commitments."

About Compass Group North America

Compass Group is redefining the food and facility services landscape with innovation and passion through the lens of what's next. Serving premier healthcare systems, respected educational institutions, world-renowned cultural centers, popular sporting and entertainment venues, and Fortune 500 organizations, Compass Group always finds a way to deliver excellence in nearly any vertical. Ranked No. 1 by industry peers on Fortune's 2026 list of World's Most Admired Companies, Compass is also among the Top 50 Companies Changing the World according to Fortune. Learn more about the Compass experience at www.compass-usa.com.

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SOURCE Compass Group