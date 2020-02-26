Compass Names Pamela Thomas-Graham To Its Board of Directors

"From category-defining platforms to Fortune 500 companies, Pamela brings an invaluable perspective to the Compass board," said Compass Founder and Executive Chairman, Ori Allon. "Her deep experience across a variety of industries, both as entrepreneur and executive, paired with her proven track record of governance will provide Compass with a guiding voice as we continue to build the future of real estate."

Thomas-Graham's experience as a public company board member is extensive. A member of the board since 2005, she has served since 2016 as the Lead Independent Director on the board of The Clorox Company. In December 2017 she joined the board of Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son, a retail bank and wealth management company. And in April 2018, Pamela was appointed to the boards of Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings and Peloton Interactive.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Compass Board at this pivotal juncture in the company's history," said Thomas-Graham. "My father worked on housing and real estate issues for his entire career, so I have first-hand knowledge of the unique business challenges real estate agents face every day. The opportunity to guide the company as it builds the premier platform to help agents grow their business and best serve their clients is incredibly exciting."

As a founder, partner and executive, Thomas-Graham's remarkable business career is marked by her impact. She is currently the Founder and CEO of Dandelion Chandelier, a digital media outlet that covers luxury goods and services. Prior to founding her company, she spent over six years with Credit Suisse where she acted as Chief Marketing and Talent Officer and served on the bank's executive board. Before her career in finance, Thomas-Graham served as Group President at Liz Claiborne, where she was responsible for the P&L of 18 global apparel brands. Prior to that, she spent six years at NBCUniversal, where she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of both CNBC Television and CNBC.com. She began her career at McKinsey & Company in 1989, where she went on to become the first African-American woman to make partner.

Thomas-Graham holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Law degrees from Harvard University. She assumes her role on the Compass board effective immediately.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $88 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

SOURCE Compass

Related Links

http://www.compass.com

