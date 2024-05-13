Compass Strengthens Footprint in Southeastern U.S., Welcoming the Top Brokerage in Tennessee

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) ("Compass"), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume1, announces the addition of Parks Real Estate, Tennessee's number one residential real estate firm by sales volume with over 1,500 agents. The combination of Compass and Parks agents now represents one of four homes sold in Tennessee.

With this addition, Compass strengthens its position in Nashville and enhances its presence in the Southeastern U.S. Compass continues to attract top talent nationwide through deliberate acquisitions and organic growth. Parks Real Estate brings a wealth of local expertise and inventory, and by aligning with Compass, its agents gain access to the industry's leading technology platform and an expansive national referral network.

"Today, we have significantly added to our presence in the Southeast, welcoming the top brokerage in Tennessee," noted Compass CEO & Founder Robert Reffkin. "With the continued migration of the U.S. population moving to the South, and 16% of Compass transactions last year being referrals, our expansion in the Southeast allows for more connections and opportunities for our agents as our national network grows."

Led by CEO Hunter Connelly, Parks Real Estate, which includes the brand Pilkerton Realtors, fosters a collaborative, entrepreneurial environment. Parks Real Estate, the market leader in Tennessee, adds $6.25 billion in 2023 transaction volume to Compass' nation-leading $186.1 billion in 2023 transaction volume.

"We believe that with Compass, we are positioned for sustained success within an evolving industry landscape," remarked Connelly. "Combined, we have more listings, more collaboration with great agents, and industry-leading tools to serve Tennessee best while maintaining our amazing culture and brand loyalty."

In 2023, Compass introduced 103 new features to the Compass platform, including Compass AI and Performance Tracker.

Compass AI is a machine-learning tool with features that enable agents to craft compelling listing descriptions and design effective marketing strategies, among other things.

Performance Tracker is a tool designed to revolutionize how Compass agents track and analyze their business metrics.

Compass also recently acquired Latter & Blum, the leading brokerage in the Gulf South, and added top agents Mario Greco in Chicago and Mollie Poe and Declan Hickey in San Francisco.

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.compass.com .

About Parks Real Estate

Parks Real Estate is home to more than 1,500 agents in 15 offices across five counties, making it the largest residential real estate company in Tennessee. Parks frequently earns the top ranking in annual market share in Tennessee with home sales totaling in the billions. Parks is the Nashville Business Journal's top-ranked residential brokerage firm and highly ranked as a top real estate brokerage in the U.S. by RealTrends. With a focus on staff and agents, Parks has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Tennessean for eight consecutive years. More information is available at parksathome.com.

