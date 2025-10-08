COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS TAPS GROWTH-FOCUSED CFO JOHN HAMMACK TO DRIVE ASC PARTNER SUCCESS

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced that John Hammack has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer. Hammack's appointment strengthens Compass' ability to launch, operate, and grow high-performing ASCs for physician and health system partners.

John Hammack, CFO - Compass Surgical Partners

Hammack has built a career guiding multi-site businesses through successful transformations and sustained organic growth. His expertise spans consumer services, technology, real estate, and healthcare, where he has directed financial strategy for physician practice groups operating ASCs and other ancillary services. At Compass, he will apply this experience to build a stronger financial infrastructure that accelerates ASC growth nationwide.

"John is a business-focused finance leader who combines rigorous discipline with a commercial mindset," said DJ Hill, CEO of Compass. "Having successfully led companies through both scaling and advancement, he understands how to translate financial insights into opportunities that benefit patients, physicians, and health systems. His engaging leadership style makes him a delight to work with — and a real asset to our ASC partners."

At Compass, Hammack will lead a financial organization designed to give physician and health system partners real-time visibility into case volumes, reimbursement trends, cost efficiencies and other essential KPIs. His team will focus on equipping partners with transparent, actionable insights that help ASCs run true to plan, optimize growth opportunities, and deliver sustainable value.

"ASCs are one of the most exciting, patient-focused, and financially attractive areas of healthcare today," Hammack said. "My goal is to provide partners with financial infrastructure and insights that not only help their centers thrive day to day but also position them for long-term growth. Finance should never be a back-office function. It should be a catalyst for opportunity."

Included in his broad financial expertise is significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, where he has helped organizations grow while strengthening their operational foundation. John is equally known for his collaborative leadership style — working across functions and with his team to elevate financial acumen, build stronger capabilities, and ensure Compass's finance organization adds meaningful value for physician and health system partners.

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners creates strategic partnerships with independent physician groups and leading health systems to develop and manage high-performing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) networks. For physician partners, Compass delivers proven pathways to ASC ownership, operational excellence, and long-term value. Health systems rely on Compass to scale surgical care efficiently — advancing ASC growth within core service areas and reaching new patients in underserved geographies. Through every joint venture, Compass expands access to high-quality, lower-cost ambulatory surgical care that improves the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

