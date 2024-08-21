COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS NAMES SARAH JACOBS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), an independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced that Sarah Jacobs, JD, has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer.

As Compass' CLO, Jacobs' expertise in strategic health system alignment, surgeon partnerships, healthcare law, and regulatory compliance positions the company for success as it expands existing ASC partnerships with major health systems and physicians and forges new ASC joint ventures in the future.

"Our health system and surgeon partners deserve the absolute best advisors," said Chief Executive Officer DJ Hill. "Sarah will advise us and our partners for optimal market growth, impact, and compliance as we scale for growth in a rapidly advancing industry."

A graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School, Jacobs has worked as a healthcare attorney for two decades. During her career, she has served as in-house counsel for two health systems and for a major academic physician practice. Jacobs' in-house counsel experience equips her to understand and collaborate effectively with Compass' health system and physician partners. She has advised senior leadership teams many times over her career, providing workable solutions to day-to-day operational challenges in healthcare.

Jacobs has also worked for law firms as a healthcare attorney, representing and guiding hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers as they navigated regulatory, transactional, and operational matters. She has significant experience with healthcare assets and operations, helping her clients design and execute innovative alignment models for value-based enterprises. Jacobs' thorough understanding of contemporary approaches to healthcare reimbursement positions her to guide ASC partners as they work towards clinical, operational, and financial goals.

"I am thrilled to be able to leverage my healthcare law and operations experience to focus exclusively on helping our surgeon and health system partners succeed," Jacobs said. "I look forward to driving growth and innovation alongside a strong Compass team."

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs. Differentiated by its proven track record of success and its agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

