Compass Unveils Plans For New Tech Hub In India

"An opportunity as significant as transforming real estate, the largest global asset class, requires that we continually seek out top-notch software talent – wherever they may be," said Compass CTO Joseph Sirosh. "In the past year alone we have more than tripled our tech team here in the United States. This injection of talent is enabling us to launch new features, including AI-powered recommendations, and rapidly improve CRM, Search, the Compass mobile app and more," he continued. "Having built and led engineering teams in Hyderabad in the past, I have seen first hand the impact HITECH City's deep pool of software development talent can have. This new tech hub will only serve to propel our momentum."

The new Compass tech hub will be located in Hyderabad's HITEC City. Already home to companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft, HITEC City boasts world-renowned talent and places Compass at the epicenter of Indian engineering culture. This access to top-level talent will allow the company to onboard as many as 200 engineering, product and design professionals at the new location. These new Compass team members will be tasked with making advancements across the company's technology stack, working on mobile, cloud and data solutions for Compass' growing client base. As part of the announcement, the company is welcoming Dr. Jaideep Ganguly, who will lead the HITEC City operation as Vice President of Engineering starting later this year.

"The chance to transform an industry is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Dr. Jaideep Ganguly. "What makes this an interesting challenge for developers is the direct impact on a very specific vertical – real estate. I'm excited to partner with Joseph and build a top-tier team in Hyderabad to advance software solutions for Compass real estate agents across the U.S., and see its direct impact on their business."

Dr. Ganguly joins Compass after 9 years at Amazon where he served as Director of Software Development. Prior to Amazon, he was Director of Engineering at Microsoft. He received a degree of Doctor of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Under Sirosh's leadership, the Compass technology team has undergone a rapid expansion. The Hyderabad location is the company's fourth tech hub and the third that's been announced during Sirosh's tenure as Compass CTO. At tech hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C., Compass engineers and AI scientists collaborate closely with top Compass agents, allowing these development teams to quickly test and launch software tools that impact productivity and efficiency across a wide variety of real estate functions.

Founded in 2012, Compass is focused on improving the real estate industry for every stakeholder: agents, sellers and buyers. By continually iterating on the smartest real estate tech tools built by the brightest minds across engineering, design and strategy, Compass is improving how agents and clients navigate the process of finding or selling a home.

