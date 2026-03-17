COMPASSUS APPOINTS CHRIS CORE AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated, home-based care services, announced today Chris Core has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Core will lead Compassus' enterprise growth strategy and commercial execution to support sustainable growth and expanded access to high-quality, home-based care.

Core brings more than 25 years of health care leadership experience across sales, marketing and business development with a proven track record of driving growth and value creation in large biopharmaceutical and health care services organizations. His career spans multiple growth transformations across biopharmaceutical, physician services and retail health care sectors.

Most recently, Core served as Chief Growth Officer at Lumexa Imaging, formerly US Radiology Specialists, where he was a member of the founding executive team of the outpatient imaging platform. During his tenure, he helped build and support strategies that contributed to rapid growth as the organization expanded from 20 imaging centers to more than 180 nationwide.

"Chris brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline and deep health care experience," said Mike Asselta, CEO of Compassus. "His ability to scale commercial organizations thoughtfully and build strong partnerships aligns directly with our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering care that is both high quality and deeply person-centered."

Earlier in his career, Core held senior leadership roles at Bio Products Laboratory and Grifols, where he led commercial strategy and portfolio growth for complex specialty and orphan disease therapies. He also spent several years at GlaxoSmithKline and Lilly, advancing through sales and brand leadership roles and gaining deep experience in go-to-market execution and health care commercialization.

"Compassus has built a strong foundation rooted in purpose, integrity and partnership," Core said. "It's deeply rewarding to join an organization that approaches growth with intention and puts patients, families and providers at the center of every decision. I've seen firsthand the powerful outcomes that are generated when you help patients find the right care, at the right time, and at the right site of service, and I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support continued expansion and long-term value creation."

Core holds a Bachelor of Science in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an MBA in marketing and finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

For more information about Compassus and its services, visit compassus.com.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Around 10,000 teammates and more than 300 programs across 33 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Through its specialized MSO (management services organization) approach, Compassus delivers integrated clinical, operational, and administrative support that enables its partners to scale home-based care efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

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SOURCE Compassus