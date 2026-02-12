Compassus Named One of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026

Recognition reflects ongoing commitment to a supportive, inclusive workplace for women in home-based health care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based health care services, announced today it has been recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026. The recognition is based on a nationwide survey of more than 89,000 female workers and highlights organizations that foster supportive, inclusive and empowering workplace environments. This honor builds on Compassus' continued focus on creating a culture where women can thrive professionally while delivering compassionate, person-centered care.

Since its founding in 2006, Compassus has expanded its services to include home health, infusion therapy, home care, palliative and hospice care. Today more than 10,000 team members deliver care across 300-plus programs in 33 states.

Compassus remains dedicated to cultivating an environment that supports growth, leadership development and work-life balance. Through mentorship programs, leadership pathways and professional development opportunities, the organization continues to invest in the success and advancement of women across clinical, operational and leadership roles.

"Creating a workplace where people feel supported, valued and empowered is essential to our mission," said Mike Asselta, CEO of Compassus. "This recognition reflects the care, leadership and commitment our team members bring to Compassus every day — and the culture we are intentional about building together."

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women recognition is awarded in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and evaluates organizations based on factors including workplace culture, career development opportunities, compensation and benefits, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, personal home care, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Around 10,000 teammates and more than 300 programs across 33 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Through its specialized MSO (management services organization) approach, Compassus delivers integrated clinical, operational and administrative support that enables its partners to scale home-based care efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at compassus.com .

