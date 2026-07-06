COMPASSUS CELEBRATES TWO DECADES, LOOKS TO NEXT DECADE OF HOME-BASED CARE DELIVERY

Leading home-based healthcare provider celebrates 20 years of advancing well-being

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care services, is celebrating 20 years of its mission: advancing well-being and honoring quality of life. This milestone reflects two decades of providing compassionate, person-centered care to patients and families across the country as the provider looks to build the next generation of care delivered in the home.

Founded in 2006, Compassus began with a vision to transform care delivery for individuals facing serious illness and health challenges. Over the years, the organization has expanded its footprint, service offerings and partnership model, growing into one of the nation's leading in-home care providers. Today, Compassus serves more than 180,000 patients annually across 33 states, supported by more than 10,000 teammates.

As healthcare has increasingly shifted beyond traditional care settings, Compassus has helped redefine care delivery in the home through strategic partnerships with many of the nation's leading not-for-profit and faith-based health systems, sharing financial ownership, core values and a heart for service to our communities. Since joining forces with Ascension in 2020, Compassus has continued expanding its collaborative care model, partnering with Bon Secours Mercy Health and OhioHealth in 2024. In 2025, Compassus expanded its reach across the western United States through a partnership with Providence.

"What began 20 years ago with a steadfast mission to serve patients and families has grown into a national organization with the scale, partnerships and capabilities to help shape the future of home-based care," said Compassus CEO Mike Asselta. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're grateful for the colleagues, partners and patients who have shaped our path, and as we look to the next decade, we see tremendous opportunity to expand access to high-quality, integrated care for the communities we serve."

The organization's growth has been accompanied by a continued commitment to excellence. Compassus has been recognized among the Nashville Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies, named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces and earned numerous SHPBest™ Top Performer awards for excellence in patient and caregiver satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Compassus will continue investing in innovation, clinical excellence and collaborative care models to support an aging population and meet the growing demand for care at home. Learn more at compassus.com.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home care, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Around 10,000 teammates and more than 300 programs across 33 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Through its specialized MSO (management services organization) approach, Compassus delivers integrated clinical, operational, and administrative support that enables its partners to scale home-based care efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or X.

Media Contact:

Troy Smith

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SOURCE Compassus