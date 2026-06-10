COMPASSUS NAMED ONE OF NEWSWEEK'S AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES 2026

Recognition highlights Compassus' commitment to fostering a supportive workplace culture and exceptional team member experience

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based health care services, announced today it has been named one of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2026, recognizing the organization's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where team members feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

Presented by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, the recognition is based on an independent evaluation of workplace culture, compensation and benefits, career development opportunities, work-life balance and employee sentiment. The award highlights organizations that prioritize the well-being and professional growth of their workforce while fostering an environment of trust, engagement and belonging.

Since its founding in 2006, Compassus has grown to serve patients and families through home health, hospice, palliative care, home care and infusion therapy services. Today, more than 10,000 team members provide care across more than 300 locations in 33 states.

Compassus continues to invest in programs and resources that support team members at every stage of their careers. From leadership development opportunities and mentorship programs to well-being initiatives and meaningful recognition efforts, the organization remains focused on creating an environment where individuals can grow professionally while making a difference in the lives of patients and families.

"This recognition reflects the culture our team members create every day through their commitment to our patients, families and one another," said Mike Asselta, CEO of Compassus. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on fostering an environment where teammates feel supported, valued and empowered to do their best work in service of our mission."

The recognition follows a year of continued investment in team member engagement, leadership development and workplace culture. Through initiatives designed to strengthen communication, support career advancement and promote well-being, Compassus remains committed to being an employer of choice in home-based health care.

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2026 recognition is awarded in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and is based on extensive research and employee feedback from organizations across the United States.

For more information about Compassus, career opportunities or services, visit compassus.com.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home care, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Around 10,000 teammates and more than 300 programs across 33 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Through its specialized MSO (management services organization) approach, Compassus delivers integrated clinical, operational, and administrative support that enables its partners to scale home-based care efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

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Troy Smith

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SOURCE Compassus