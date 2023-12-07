Comperemedia unveils Offer Index - a proprietary tool redefining credit card offer comparisons

News provided by

Comperemedia, a Mintel Company

07 Dec, 2023, 07:51 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comperemedia, a Mintel company, today announced a groundbreaking new product set that simplifies the competitive credit card landscape: Offer Index.

Analyzing six key attributes for non-rewards and no-fee cash rewards cards like annual fee, rewards, acquisition incentive, purchase APR, introductory purchase APR, and balance transfer, Offer Index distills the competitiveness of credit card offerings into one number—the Offer Score.

Offer Index creates a more nuanced view of competitors' acquisition strategies than what can be found on public card sites, providing credit card companies the opportunity to see the value of their cards from the eye of the consumer with simple comparisons and clearly defined competitive sets.

"Developed by our incredible team of Data Scientists and Credit Card experts, Offer Index gives credit card companies 'x-ray' vision into their competitor's offers," stated Ben Dietz, President, Mintel Americas. "Rather than sifting through countless product details for each credit card product, Offer Index provides a streamlined view of each card's strengths, weaknesses, and changes over time, giving brands a valuable metric to gauge their market competitiveness. This transforms the way brands and marketers navigate the dynamic credit card market, giving them intelligence quickly to determine their competitive strategy."

Offer Index reveals quarter-over-quarter variations and outcomes in both the non-rewards and no-fee cash rewards competitive sets. For example, Wells Fargo credit cards were the top-ranked products by average Offer Score in both competitive sets. The company's Active Cash's Q3 average Offer Score rose to 60.75, and Wells Fargo Reflect's Q3 average Offer Score rose to 59.36 (an all-time high).

"Comperemedia's Offer Index provides brands with a robust and easy-to-understand metric so they can quickly analyze and quantify where their product offerings sit in the marketplace—not just in terms of marketing volume or spend, but also in terms of how competitive the physical product offerings are," stated Patrick Rahlfs, Senior Financial Services Analyst, Mintel. "For example, Capital One Quicksilver achieved its highest Incentive Score of 60.14 in Q3, securing the top spot in individual campaigns through its use of $300 incentives. This insight offers brands a firsthand glimpse into the strategies of their competitors, enabling them to identify effective approaches and opportunities to refine and adapt their strategies and campaigns."

About Comperemedia

Comperemedia, a Mintel company, provides trusted competitive intelligence that enables brands in the United States and Canada to quickly identify opportunities specific to their industry and products. For the last 25 years, our industry-leading data, paired with expert analysis and innovative technology, has provided clients confidence in decision-making across their business.

Additional information on Comperemedia's Offer Index and interviews with Patrick Rahlfs are available upon request from the Comperemedia Press Office.

SOURCE Comperemedia, a Mintel Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.