Compete for $150K Prizes: Join Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship is now open for registration! Organized by Rokid, a global leader in human-computer interaction through augmented reality, this championship invites AR developers globally to harness voice, gesture, and visual AI technologies to create groundbreaking AR experiences. Powered by the self-developed YodaOS-Master operating system, Rokid AR glasses deliver exceptional spatial computing performance.

Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship

What is Spatial Joy 2024 about？

In September 2022, Rokid kicked off its first AR Application Development Championship. The second championship, held last year in collaboration with Unity and Agora, quickly established itself as the largest AR application development event in China. As Rokid celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, we are excited to present "Spatial Joy," our newly branded global championship, open to developers worldwide for the first time, and positioned as the flagship event in the AR industry.

Why join Spatial Joy 2024?



Compete for a $150,000 prize pool

prize pool Free access to Rokid AR Lite or Rokid AR studio

or Discounted rates on purchasing Rokid products

Free participation

Technical support from Unity and Agora

International exposure within the AR industry

Opportunity to attend the award ceremony in China

Who can participant?

The championship is open to global AR developers of all levels, including students, independent developers, teams, and professionals across sectors such as healthcare, retail, education, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and more.

How to register?

Detailed registration guidelines and requirements are available online at [https://t.rokid.com/iwvwcxkn]. Developers can register and submit their projects through Rokid official website at [www.global.rokid.com].

Spatial Joy 2024 Timeline:

Registration Deadline: October 16, 2024

Final Project Submission Deadline: November 15, 2024

Finalists Announcement: December 27, 2024

Award Ceremony: January 11, 2025

About Organizer

Rokid has expanded its global presence, making notable progress in key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, including a successful campaign on Kickstarter. With a decade of expertise, Rokid has revolutionized AR technology, transforming how users interact with both digital and physical environments.

Join us in shaping the future of AR with Rokid – enter Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship Now!

