Compete online with players from around the world in Suika Game!

TOKYO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aladdin X Inc., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser projector brand XGIMI , has launched Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online" (1), which enables players to compete against each other on Nintendo Switch™.

The Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online is now available for Nintendo Switch! Create room and invite friend to compete against each other online!

Suika Game is an original game released in April 2021 as part of the lighting-integrated 3-in-1 projector popIn Aladdin series (now renamed as the Aladdin X series). With the desire to go beyond being just a "built-in game" and to introduce the "Suika Game" to more players, it was released as a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop in December 2021.

The cumulative downloads of Suika Game have surpassed an impressive 9 millions times across Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms. The Suika Game has received high praise from players around the world.

1. The long-awaited "Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online" is now available for online competition at Nintendo Switch e-shop in Japan, the United States , Europe, South Korea and HongKong, China.

How to Play

In the Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online, players can compete against random opponents from around the world through "Automatic Matching". If players want to play against a specific opponent, they can create rooms and invite friends, or enter rooms created by others.

This Expansion Pack include "Original", "Time Limit", and "Attack" modes, mirroring those in the Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Offline.

Icon Settings

Players can customize their gaming avatar by combining favorite fruits and frame which will be displayed alongside their name on the friend list.

Overview of Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch

Product Name: Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack

Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack Release Date: February 21, 2024

Price: 180 JPY / 2.25 USD / 2.25 EUR / 1870 KRW / 11 HKD

- The "Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack" includes both offline and online versions. If you already bought the "Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack" , you can directly enjoy the "Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online" at no additional cost with this new updated release.

- Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack-Online requires a subscription to "Nintendo Switch Online" (paid).

- To enjoy the "Suika Game Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack", the purchase of the main game "Suika Game" (240 JPY / 2.99 USD / 2.99 EUR / 2500 KRW / 15HKD) is required.

In addition, for those who do not have the Nintendo Switch game "Suika Game", we also offer the "Suika Game Bundle: Main Game & Multi-Player Mode" (420 JPY / 5.24 USD / 5.24 EUR / 4370 KRW / 26 HKD).

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Suika Game

Suika Game is a puzzle game. Players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits, with the highest-level being watermelon.

Copyright: ©︎ 2021 Aladdin X Inc

©︎ 2021 Aladdin X Inc Official Website: https://www.aladdinx.jp/pages/suika-game

https://www.aladdinx.jp/pages/suika-game Official X: https://twitter.com/SuikaGame_jp

About XGIMI

XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd (688696.SH), established in 2013, is a global leading brand in projectors and laser projectors, integrates design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Cooperating with well-known partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI strives to create all-in-one entertainment products and continuously refine them with a user-centric approach. In 2023, XGIMI ranked first in the global home projector market in terms of shipments.

Additional information is available at: https://global.xgimi.com/

