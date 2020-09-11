Competitive Analysis of Tuhu 2019-2020: A Leading Service Aggregator in the Chinese Automotive Aftermarket

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Intensity of Tuhu in the Automotive Aftermarket in China, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the registered users of Tuhu accounted for 21.7% of the private passenger vehicles in operation, equivalent to 45 million people. With direct operation and cooperation structures, more than 14,000 Tuhu's workshops are operating in 405 cities in China.



Tuhu is a leading service aggregator in the Chinese automotive aftermarket. It has developed a vertical value chain, by interconnecting domestic and international automotive parts manufacturers, distributors, small and medium aftermarket workshops, and consumers - moving from online sales involvement to offline service presence.



Tuhu is highly concentrated on the tire business. It provides a variety of brand choices, through direct supply or authorized cooperation. Brands include Bridgestone, Chaoyang, Continental, Dunlop, Giti, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Linglong, Maxxis, Michelin, and Yokohama, among others. It also provides 1-year tire insurance (without additional charges) and unlimited free nitrogen filling services.



The main sources of revenue include: commissions from automotive parts procurement (ranging from 5-40%) and franchise fee from cooperative workshops. Automotive parts procurement includes supplying automotive parts directly to the workshops and end-users. Franchise set-up cost includes comprehensive technical and software supports.



Tuhu aims to further focus on authentic assurance and greater transparency, such as a full chain traceability system for automotive parts. Consumers can check the status of their shipment in the entire process - from factory production to terminal consumption. Tuhu will further penetrate offline retailing, with a special flagship store of leading automotive parts brands.

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Tuhu

Tuhu: Potential in the Automotive Aftermarket

Benefits for Tuhu's Workshops

Benefits for Tuhu's Buyers

Tuhu's eRetailing: Purchase Process

Tuhu's Core Offerings to the Market

Impact of Tuhu on the Automotive Aftermarket

Tuhu: Main Revenue Sources

Tuhu: Company Profile

Tuhu: Opportunity Analysis

Tuhu: Top Trends

Case Study: Traditional Vs Tuhu Set-up in Parts Retail and Maintenance

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

