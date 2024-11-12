Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) and ClearSky Technologies Launch Network API Authentication Hub for Member Carriers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Technologies, a leading provider of mobile data services and solutions, and Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), representing nearly 60 regional and rural communications providers, are pleased to announce the launch of Silent Network Authentication Platform (SNAP). This innovative solution is set to enhance the security and efficiency of authentication for CCA members, enabling a more seamless and reliable network experience for millions of wireless users across the United States.

In cooperation with its technology partner, Shush Inc, ClearSky has successfully deployed its Network Authentication solution in a US data center, offering a robust, scalable solution for carriers looking to improve the wireless user authentication process in mobile applications. SNAP operates as a cloud service for the exclusive use of CPaaS providers and enterprise customers, such as banks and insurance companies, who are committed to decreasing mobile fraud.

CCA and ClearSky Technologies Launch Network API Authentication Hub for Member Carriers Post this

"We're glad to partner with ClearSky, a long-time CCA member, on this service which can help carriers meet the increasing demand for secure network solutions," said Tim Donovan, President and CEO of CCA. "CCA is committed to staying at the forefront of mobile security for the benefit of our members and the customers they serve."

"ClearSky's SNAP technology is designed to provide a superior authentication solution that is easy to implement and highly secure," said Ron Willett, Vice President and General Manager at ClearSky Technologies. "We are thrilled to partner with CCA to offer this platform to CCA members. In so doing, CCA members will deliver this best-in-class security solution to their subscribers on par with Tier1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the US."

ClearSky, in partnership with Shush Inc, continues to add value to the CCA community in multiple ways. "The Shush/ClearSky platform is fully operational thus ensuring fast and efficient carrier implementations," said Eddie DeCurtis, CEO of Shush Inc. "This approach ensures that carriers can deploy network authentication APIs within 90 days of contract using existing infrastructure. This go-to-market partnership accelerates revenue to participating carriers due to the high demand of network attributes."

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks from GSMA, said: "We congratulate the CCA, ClearSky and Shush for their successful launch of Network API Authentication Hub and SNAP. This achievement will further accelerate the industry adoption of CAMARA APIs and the best practices set forth by the GSMA Open Gateway framework. This provides the Mobile Network Operator community with a simplified approach to launching fully compliant CAMARA network APIs, exposing network capabilities and context in a simple and flexible way for enterprise developers to increase reliability and security of their products."

About Competitive Carriers Association (CCA)

Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) is the leading association for competitive communications service providers and stakeholders across the United States. Members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions, as well as vendors and suppliers delivering products and services throughout the communications ecosystem.

About ClearSky Technologies

ClearSky Technologies has been providing cutting-edge wireless technology solutions to mobile network operators for more than two decades. Their specialized portfolio includes Silent Network Authentication Platform (SNAP) which provides seamless, secure authentication for mobile users, Total Traffic Manager (TTM™) solution for data traffic and policy management, and iCODE®, their leading A2P messaging service. All of ClearSky's solutions are offered "as a service" and require little or no capital investment. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, ClearSky serves over 100 mobile network operators globally, along with many other channel partners, network operators, and wireless providers. ClearSky addresses complex telecommunications issues with comprehensive, cost-effective solutions, combining cloud-based components with local infrastructure to ensure efficiency and reliability. Their commitment to innovation and ethical business practices has made them a trusted and integral partner in the industry. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on innovative authentication processes, Shush Inc. empowers Mobile Network Operators with robust Network Authentication solutions tailored to meet their unique needs. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ClearSky Technologies, Inc